World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Japan
  5. KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
  6. 2017
  7. Kanda Terrace / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

Kanda Terrace / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

  • 22:00 - 9 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kanda Terrace / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
Kanda Terrace / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS, © Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

© Shigeo Ogawa © Shigeo Ogawa © Shigeo Ogawa © Shigeo Ogawa + 14

  • Service Design

    Comodo plan

  • Structural Engineer

    Delta Structural Consultants

  • Lighting Design

    Akira Koyama + KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

  • Structure

    Steel Framework + Steel reinforced concrete structure / Pile Foundation
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a central Tokyo neighborhood with many low and mid-rise office buildings, this rental building for restaurants stands on a long, narrow lot, surrounded on three sides by streets.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Key considerations when designing a building of this type are how to create a group identity for the tenants and how to relate the units to the cityscape. Because of its city-center location, this mid-rise building needed to be commercially efficient, occupying the entire permissible floor area ratio and filling that space with restaurant tenants on every floor. It was therefore essential to create the image of a building full of restaurants, to set up a bright and welcoming environment for visitors, and an attractive building for the passerby.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The new building has a recessed façade with three-dimensional stacked terraces, protruding into this space on each floor. The size and shape of these terraces vary by floor, creating a layered form that changes as it moves upward. Furthermore, this dynamic facade is entirely made of glass, allowing people outside to look into the restaurants. These excrescences are real outside extensions to the restaurants space, and appear to the facing street like a lively theater scene.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

The sheltered terraces are connected with a strategically placed yet continuous gap link the terraces with above and below, allowing even diners on the higher floors to sense the people and cars passing on the street below and enjoy eating in a dynamic urban atmosphere. In typical multi-story restaurant buildings, tenants are completely independent of one another, but this building, they interact through terraces, creating opportunities for customers at each restaurant to visit the others.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

Regarding the materiality of the building, the black joinery work and frames, while avoiding an office-like exterior appearance, give to the building an entity, and allow each restaurant unit to stand out clearly from each other. For the interior spaces, the black window sashes, neutral and basic, allows the users to appropriate the space easily.

Save this picture!
© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

In response to its context, the building, alike a porous volume, encourages the terraces on each floor to connect to the street and the larger neighborhood. In doing so, it aims to a new type of public character.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Japan
Cite: "Kanda Terrace / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS" 09 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890374/kanda-terrace-key-operation-inc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »