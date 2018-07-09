World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Roberto Di Donato Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Musico Iturbi / Roberto Di Donato Architecture

Musico Iturbi / Roberto Di Donato Architecture

  • 15:00 - 9 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Musico Iturbi / Roberto Di Donato Architecture
Save this picture!
Musico Iturbi / Roberto Di Donato Architecture, © Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

© Joao Morgado © Joao Morgado © Joao Morgado © Joao Morgado + 55

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. In 2017 Roberto Di Donato Architecture completed the challenging renovation of an apartment unit located in an early 20th century listed building in the heart of Valencia.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

After many years in state of abandon, the apartment was an empty shell when it was bought by the client, creating numerous opportunities but also challenges to the design team.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The approach to the project was guided by the ambition to create distinct, yet fluid, modern living spaces almost leaving undisturbed the existing structure. “We opted to introduce non-conventional partition walls, making the entire depth of the space visible and interconnected”.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

The space is constantly flowing from one area to the other, with the separation between night and day areas provided by two tall wooden elements. These custom designed elements also contain the bedroom wardrobes and three sets of doors allowing varying degrees of privacy.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section

The ceiling height was also deemed a particularly valuable element in the renovation. The structure of the roof was restored and kept fully exposed, no element of the new design gets in contact with it, underlining the respect for the past and also enabling the full sense of space and volume of the apartment to be perceived.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

One more tool utilized to emphasize the special quality is the “direction” of the design elements. All the new construction elements have been introduced with a strong and clear direction in space. The wooden wardrobes, the full-height white curtains, and the tall ladder are accentuating the verticality of the space. In turn, the long kitchen worktop, the white plasterboard pedestal and its line of light are enhancing the horizontal dimension.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

With a reduced space, brief and budget, the project succeeded in introducing a contemporary design language, while enhancing the character and the materiality of the old space. By only adding essential new features, “wounds” and layers of transformations over the years were carefully retained and displayed to enhance the sense of continuity with the building’s history.

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Roberto Di Donato Architecture
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "Musico Iturbi / Roberto Di Donato Architecture" 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890370/musico-iturbi-roberto-di-donato-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »