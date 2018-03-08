Help Us Recognize the Women that are Shaping Architecture Around the World

At ArchDaily we want to see more women showing their projects to the world and receiving the recognition they deserve for their work. Today, we celebrate International Women’s Day and, with the help of our readers, we want to continue to give visibility to the valuable contribution made every day to the field of architecture by millions of colleagues.

We invite all women who run their own architecture offices, and haven’t had the opportunity to see their projects published in ArchDaily yet, to participate in this open call by showing us their work. Share a link to your portfolio with us, showing at least 3 architecture projects of your own. They can be built or unbuilt, participation in competitions, renders, etc.

Of the portfolios that we receive, we will select a diverse sample, from different parts of the world and age groups, of the best architecture works by women.

Important: Send us a link to your portfolio as a pdf. You can also send us your website, but we prefer it if you narrow down the scope of work you are presenting. If you don't have a portfolio or website, you can send us a link to a Google Drive or dropbox folder. Please do not send files that are larger than 8MB. Please do not send any compressed files (.zip, .rar, etc).