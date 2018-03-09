World
  2018 Pritzker Prize Winner Balkrishna Doshi's Work in 21 Images

Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology . Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
After designing over a hundred buildings and establishing several schools of architecture, Balkrishna Doshi achieved architecture’s highest accolade: the Pritzker Prize Award. Doshi is the first Indian architect to receive this award. He is known as an architectural advocate for social change and the environment.

Doshi believes his award is not only for himself but for all of India. The 90-year-old architect stood out as a pioneer of social housing design and architectural identity in India. Reflect on his legacy through these 21 images of his work:

Amdavad ni Gufa (1995)

Amdavad Ni Gufa. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Amdavad Ni Gufa . Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Amdavad Ni Gufa (Construction). Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Aranya Low-Cost Housing (1986)

Aranya Low Cost Housing. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Aranya Low Cost Housing. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Aranya Low Cost Housing. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Aranya Low Cost Housing. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (1968)

Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology . Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology . Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology . Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Sangath Studio (1981)

Sangath Architect's Studio. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Institute of Indology (1962)

Institute of Indology. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Institute of Indology. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Institute of Indology. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Indian Institute of Managment (1985)

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore . Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore . Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Institute of Indology. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Life Insurance Corporation Housing (1973)

Life Insurance Corporation Housing. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Life Insurance Corporation Housing. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Premabhai Hall (1972) 

Premabhai Hall. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
Premabhai Hall. Image © VSF. Courtesy of the Pritzker Architecture Prize
