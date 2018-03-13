Zaha Hadid Architects' UAE Central Hub Inspired by Water Droplets

Save this picture! ZHA 's Central Hub will take a prominent position in the UAE's Aljada masterplan. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects has won an international competition for the design of a Central Hub for Aljada, a prominent masterplan for the UAE city of Sharjah. Regarded as the ‘cultural capital of the Arab world', Sharjah will play host to ZHA's unmistakeable brand of fluid, curving, sculpted urban design.

ZHA’s vision for the scheme seeks to conceptualize the moment of water droplets striking the earth’s surface. This concept manifests through an array of elliptical buildings, sculpted to channel prevailing winds into public spaces during the hot UAE summers. These civic spaces are awash with water features irrigated by recycled water, whilst tensile canopies create a microclimate for gardens harboring native plant species.

The 1.9 million sqft (170,000sqm) Hub will form a centerpiece to the ARADA-designed masterplan comprising 24 million sqft, with a budget of AED24 billion (USD6.5 billion). Situated in the heart of Sharjah, the masterplan seeks to adopt a human-centered approach, prioritizing walkability and green spaces. ZHA’s Hub responds to this aspiration, integrating an “adventure activity zone, a food market showcasing home-grown delicacies and outdoor events spaces."

Zaha Hadid Architects is globally renowned for forward-thinking and transformational urban design. While all of the companies in this design competition offered outstanding designs, Zaha Hadid Architects’ integrated design approach matched our vision for Aljada’s Central Hub as an interconnected destination - HE Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman, ARADA.

The Aljada development will be delivered in phases, beginning in 2019, with the entire project to be completed by 2025.

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects.