Buitenhuis / Chris Collaris Architects + Dutch Invertuals

+ 22

Collaborators Daphna Laurens, Dutch Invertuals

Contractor Jatin Chaletbouw,

Carpentor Luc Schoenmakers

Client Droomparken More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On behalf of Droomparken, Chris Collaris Architects and Dutch Invertuals (Daphna Laurens) designed ‘the buitenhuis’, a holiday home which was launched at dutch design week 2017.

The buitenhuis is a small two-story house with the second level right under the roof. Chris Collaris and Daphna Laurens only used pure materials and natural colors for the finishes in this very first version of the holiday home. The buitenhuis intention is to make its guests forget their daily routine. It's a cozy home and starting point for visitors to retreat peacefully into nature.

Situated in different locations all over the Netherlands, droomparken is a company developing numerous holiday parks, where everyone can rent a house and enjoy nature’s offerings. The buitenhuis will soon be available to all guests at droomparken locations. Every buitenhuis will have a customized interior designed by Dutch Invertuals artists based on the wishes and needs of the client.