Butantã House / Simone Mantovani Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. This 350 square meters urban residence, located in the city of São Paulo, was conceived in 2 floors, based on bold design, giving maximum emphasis to space integration, a range of rooms, comfort, and privacy.

The space integration and ample rooms define the project, especially in the social areas, that faces the backyard garden and pool. This concept provides much privacy for the entire residence, and at the same time, integrates all the house throughout its garden.

Save this picture! Section A and Right Elevation

The social areas, fully glazed in sliding glass panels, with full openings, brings the garden to inside. The grey tone given to the finishings, emphasizes the details in natural wood and matt black painting. The steel plate stair stands sculpturally between social spaces, as a functional divider.