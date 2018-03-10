World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
  6. 2017
  7. M24 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

M24 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

  • 13:00 - 10 March, 2018
M24 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

© Mauricio Fuertes

  • Collaborator Architects

    Marc Cifre, Joan Pol, Pedro Dachs, Agustí Cortés, Maite Fernández

  • Building Engineers

    Jesús Villanueva, Ignacio Marín
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

Text description provided by the architects. The house is set in a plot with a long-wide ratio of 6 to 1, which emerges from rocks bathed by the sea. This two-story house plus basement has been built in an area of consolidated constructions The extreme proportion of the site together with the fact that the views are towards the north, have been the main conditions of the project. A 47 meters long dry stone wall is the backbone of the house.

© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Ground Floor Plan and Section
Ground Floor Plan and Section
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

This wall, together with the main house and a service shed, make up an open patio where the pool and the covered and uncovered terraces are located. On the ground floor, the presence of the stone wall is dominant and connects the sea with the pool. The living room and the dining room, together with the kitchen, form a continuous space that expands both North and South.

© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

On the first floor, two patios were created, generating three volumes where the rooms are distributed. Through these interior patios, inhabitants get privacy, sun protection and enjoy the sea views. On the east side, the voids generated by these patios alternate with the voids generated by the covered terraces on the ground floor, to create a rhythm that defines the volumetric proposal of the house.

© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Sections
Sections
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "M24 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects" 10 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890292/m24-house-olarq-osvaldo-luppi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

