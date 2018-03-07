World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Villa Boscana / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

Villa Boscana / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

  • 09:00 - 7 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Boscana / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
Save this picture!
Villa Boscana / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects, © Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

© Mauricio Fuertes © Mauricio Fuertes © Mauricio Fuertes © Mauricio Fuertes + 22

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

An Icon
The form must be forceful. If not, it is not a form.
A double-story volume of exposed concrete is embedded in the rock generating a cantilever that occupies a third floor in the form of a wooden base.
Grey concrete, natural wood, black metal, water, rocks, and vegetation are the only elements.
The crystal pool seems to float in the same water it contains.
There are no windows, just the absence of walls.
Rocks and concrete: The stony and the stony.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

Context
The house is set on a very steep land in a consolidated residential neighborhood with views to the bay of Palma de Mallorca. Maximize views and protect yourself from the gazes of neighbors. See without being seen.
Investigation
The concrete formwork has been made with phenolic panels. Pine boards of 12.5 cm high and of two variable thicknesses were nailed to those panels. A 1-meter high module was formed consisting of 8 12.5 cm high boards with alternating thicknesses. This repetition allowed rapid execution and re-use of the formwork. The random but repetitive arrangement of the different thicknesses creates shadows that break with the idea of the repetitive module. The whole house has been concreted without a single vertical concrete joint. The horizontal joints have been made to coincide with boards of different thicknesses, so they are practically invisible.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

Material
Concrete wood metal glass green water light.
System
Access floor: parking spaces/garages, entrance hall, master bedroom. Public floor: living room, kitchen, dining room, covered terrace. Private floor: bedrooms, indoor pool, sauna and technical dependencies. Through high ceilings and large windows, fluid space is barely delimited.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

Links
The house enhances the user's link with nature through a non-contact contemplation. Large spaces and large surfaces of water evoke the distant but present bay: to create the landscape in a steep terrain. The access terrace is a dream experience that seeks to disconcert while evoking an ethereal security. To cause a fusion effect with the landscape, the pool is overflowing on three of its sides and the last half meter is formed by two 15 mm panes attached to a securing film.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Villa Boscana / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890289/villa-boscana-olarq-osvaldo-luppi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »