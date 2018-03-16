World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
  6. 2015
  7. L20 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

L20 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

  • 02:00 - 16 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
L20 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

© Mauricio Fuertes © Mauricio Fuertes © Mauricio Fuertes © Mauricio Fuertes + 24

  • Collaborator Architects

    Marc Cifre, Joan Pol, Pedro Dachs, Agustí Cortés, Maite Fernández

  • Building Engineers

    Jesús Villanueva, Ignacio Marín

  • Engineer

    Fernando Purroy
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a square plot, this project is defined by two compact wings overlooking the garden. The house is organized around two compact wings which are very compact and closed to the outside, but very open to the interior of the site.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

A single-story body facing eastwards hosts the main entrance, the living-room, and the master bedroom. These spaces open to the interior of the site and organize the outdoor spaces through terraces and platforms until they reach the pool on the eastern side.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

A second two-story body running east to west hosts the kitchen and the dining room on the ground floor and connects the first-floor bedroom area with the garage and the swimming pool terrace. An impressive double-height space works as a joint between both wings.

Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2
Save this picture!
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "L20 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890284/l20-house-olarq-osvaldo-luppi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »