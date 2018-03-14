World
  M3 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

M3 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects

  03:00 - 14 March, 2018
M3 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects
© Mauricio Fuertes
© Mauricio Fuertes

    Collaborator Architects

      Marc Cifre, Joan Pol, Pedro Dachs, Agustí Cortés, Maite Fernández

    Building Engineers

      Jesús Villanueva, Ignacio Marín
      • More Specs Less Specs
    © Mauricio Fuertes
    Text description provided by the architects. In this design, the characteristics of the plot, located in a consolidated residential urban fabric have played a key role. In a search for privacy and views to the sea, the starting compact volume is broken up to open up a courtyard. A complex series of transparencies, reflections and long views across the patio strengthens the continuous presence of endless spaces. In a plot inserted in a consolidated residential fabric, with a slight slope in downward direction N-S, a two-story house (plus a basement) has been proposed.

    © Mauricio Fuertes
    The narrowness of the lot, the presence of nearby neighboring houses, together with the orientation and the views, have conditioned the strategy to be followed. The house, a compact volume covered in mares stone, is generated around a patio, which is closed laterally to the neighbors, but which on the ground floor allows a continuity of space in the NS direction, emphasized by the use of natural stone paving, both inside and outside. In this way, kitchen, dining room, and living room become a continuous space.

    Ground Floor Plan and Section
    Ground Floor Plan and Section

    The patio is stepped, allowing an optimal sun exposure while protecting the interior of the house. As a continuation, the pool and a terrace culminate in an outdoor dining area. Bedrooms are distributed on the first floor. The patio, again, allows this floor plan to enjoy the light while protecting it from the sun. From the first floor, one can access the solarium from which sea views can be enjoyed. A small garden patio, inside the main patio, brings light to the basement, while allowing an olive tree to appear on the patio.

    © Mauricio Fuertes
    Upper Floor Plans and Elevation
    Upper Floor Plans and Elevation
    © Mauricio Fuertes
    Products:

    Wood Stone

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
    Cite: "M3 House / OLARQ Osvaldo Luppi Architects" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

