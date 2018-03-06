Dream the Combine's Jennifer Newsom & Tom Carruthers Win MoMA PS1's 2018 Young Architects Program

Save this picture! Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers of Dream The Combine. Hide & Seek. 2018. The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2018, winner

Hide & Seek by Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers of Dream The Combine, in collaboration with Clayton Binkley of ARUP, has been selected as the winner of the 2018 MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program. Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers were selected from a shortlist of five young firms unveiled in November.

Inspired by “the jostle of relationships found in the contemporary city,” Hide & Seek will feature a landscape of kinetic, responsive elements that connect the courtyards of the MoMA PS1 site to its surrounding streets.

“For the 19th year of the Young Architects Program, Dream The Combine’s provocative intervention Hide & Seek is a test of architecture in Long Island City, Queens and, more broadly, the American city. Conceived as a temporary site of exchange, the proposal activates the MoMA PS1 courtyard as a speculative frontier to be magnified, transgressed, and re-occupied,” said Sean Anderson, Associate Curator in MoMA’s Department of Architecture and Design.

“As art can and should move through walls, so too does Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers’s architecture that restages how and why communities interact with the Museum. The materials deployed will not just be its reflective ‘runway,’ illuminated overhead misting networks, or even an expansive hammock for lounging, but a scaled system that addresses multiple publics with the impassioned statement, ‘You Are Here.’”

Each of the installation’s horizontal structures will house two inward-facing, gimbaled mirrors that move in the wind or with human touch, warping views and creating unexpected relationships between spatial elements. In addition, clouds of mist and light will occupy the steel structures’ upper levels, creating atmospheric conditions that respond to the activity of MoMA PS1’s Warm Up events below. Other occupiable elements will include a runway and an oversized hammock.

"In recent years, Long Island City has become more vertical. With this project, MoMA PS1 will engage horizontally, inviting the neighborhood and our diverse audience to participate in and engage with our programs at eye level,” adds Klaus Biesenbach, MoMA PS1 Director and MoMA Chief Curator at Large. “Dream The Combine’s proposal addresses this in both form and content, with participatory architecture to reflect, if not to literally mirror, the here and now in Long Island City and the country as a whole.”

Dream The Combine have employed mirrored surfaces to abstract reality in previous projects, including Longing, which they completed in Minneapolis in 2015. Check out a video of the piece in action below:

All five finalist proposals will be displayed in an exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art this summer. Hide & Seek will open to the public in June.

PROJECT CREDITS

Design: Jennifer Newsom and Tom Carruthers of Dream The Combine in collaboration with Clayton Binkley of ARUP

Structural Engineering: Clayton Binkley and Kristen Strobel, ARUP

Project Team: Max Ouellette-Howitz, Nero He, Tom Vogel, Emmy Tong, and Erik Grinde, with support from UMN School of Architecture

Lighting Consultant: Yuliya Savelyeva, ARUP

Mist Consultant: Urs Hildebrand, THEFOGSYSTEM Donation-in-Kind of canopy fabric: Hunter Douglas Fabrication: Jacobsson Carruthers

Video production: Isaac Gale

Photography: Caylon Hackwith

News via MoMA