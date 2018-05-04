World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Chaoyang Park Plaza - Office Public Area Interiors / Supercloud Studio + MADA s.p.a.m.

  • 20:00 - 4 May, 2018
Chaoyang Park Plaza - Office Public Area Interiors / Supercloud Studio + MADA s.p.a.m.
Relationship between the Interior and the Exterior of the Lobby. Image © Yong Zhang
  • Interiors Designers

    MADA s.p.a.m., Supercloud Studio

  • Location

    10 Beijing Chaoyang Park South Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

  • Interior Designer

    Yinghui Wang, Xunjun Xu, Yuqing Yang

  • Design Team

    Xiaoyu Han, Xiaohui Wu, Zhen Xu, Jiachi Zheng, Bingjing Jiang, Wenhao Sun

  • Area

    16400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yong Zhang

  • Client

    Smart-hero (HK) Investment Development Limited

  • Architects

    MAD Architects

  • Executive Architects

    CCDI International Design Consultancy (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

  • Façade Consultant

    RFR Asia

  • Façade Optimization

    RFR Asia, Sane Form Limited

  • Graphic Design

    Kenya Hara + NDC China

  • Landscape Design

    Greentown Akin Landscape Architecture Co., Ltd.

  • Interior Lighting Consultant

    M&W Lighting Limited

  • Landscape Lighting Consultant

    Beijing Junhao Lighting Design Co., Ltd

  • LEED Certification Consultant

    Shenzhen Institute of Building Research Co., Ltd.

  • Interior Equipment and Electricity Consultant

    Chongwei Wang

  • Interior Engineering Contractor

    Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co.,Ltd.
Relationship between Lobby and Major Building(A1/A2). Image © Yong Zhang
Text description provided by the architects. Supercloud Studio has cooperated with MADA.s.p.a.m Architects for 3 years, and completed “Chaoyang Park Plaza” — public area interior design of A7 Building and the major building(A1/A2) of the building complex of Chaoyang Park Plaza. The project is situated in the south of Chaoyang Park, Beijing, designed by MAD Architectures. With an overall floorage of 220,000 sqm, the complex includes 10 building which unfold as a classic landscape painting on an urban scale. 

Relationship between the Interior and the Exterior of the Lobby. Image © Yong Zhang
Twin towers lobby floor plan
Application of "Copper". Image © Yong Zhang
The major building(A1/A2) is a mountain peak like twin-tower while the lobby represents a waterfall outline between the twin-tower which pours down with strong spacial power. "Sincerity can make metal and stone crack" is the connotation of this interior design, with copper applied as the main material to contrast with the color of the black curtain wall. "Metal" and "Stone" respectively refer to the interior and the exterior for the design that becomes the central idea. It also further explains the theme of "Chinese Ink Landscape".

Application of "Copper". Image © Yong Zhang
Three-floor high lobby reaches as high as 30m which is a giant corridor connecting the twin-tower. The huge U structure hangs over, becoming a rooftop between them like a curtain which forms a constant surface under the background of the black curtain wall. People will feel as if they are lingering in the spaceship of Hollywood famous movie "Star Wars". The boundary between nature, culture and technology becomes very obscure here and they stay together. Eastern natural philosophy and high-tech urban space integrate to form a modern space of Chinese characteristics.

The major building(A1/A2) and A7 Building are both office building.. Image © Yong Zhang
Multiple tests were used on "copper" during the design process. The major corridor applies a very special material: scale-type copper net attached with atomizing white glass. Atomizing glass could reveal the texture of the copper net and prevent fingerprints which to show a very exquisite and special feeling. The effect of this special material combo is realized after various of attempts. The wall and the ceiling of the elevator hall apply high purity copper plates that will darken and be oxidized as the time goes by.

Application of "Copper". Image © Yong Zhang
A7 Building has the largest floorage among the building complex and stays face-to-face with the twin-tower. The design of this building centered on "Jade". Natural diagonal grain stone is applied to integrate the wall and the floor. Black and white lines are connected with each other horizontally and vertically to make the space an organic whole to show full sense of high tech.

A7 Lobby. Image © Yong Zhang
A7 floor plan
A7 Building. Image © Yong Zhang
