  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Switzerland
  5. Igual&Guggenheim Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Am Rossberg / Igual&Guggenheim Architekten

Am Rossberg / Igual&Guggenheim Architekten

  • 11:00 - 7 March, 2018
Am Rossberg / Igual&Guggenheim Architekten
Am Rossberg / Igual&Guggenheim Architekten, © Beat Bühler
© Beat Bühler

© Beat Bühler © Beat Bühler © Beat Bühler © Beat Bühler

© Beat Bühler
© Beat Bühler

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in a quiet residential area of Zurich (Switzerland), very close to the lake. It contains five apartments, designed individually to react to different context and provides a broad mix of apartment types. Each flat has its own entrance to offer a maximum of privacy. The volume seems to expand in all directions, generating a complex and sculptural form, which creates interesting interiors. The reason for using different window formats was to correspond to the respective view and perspective from the inside. The big openings in the facade let a lot of daylight in and create an unconventional composition with different positions and proportions. The top floor has additional roof lights to let even more light in.

© Beat Bühler
© Beat Bühler
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Beat Bühler
© Beat Bühler

The living rooms, kitchens and dining rooms are sometimes together to generate a big open space or diagonally connected to create long view outside. Regarding the material, we create a strong contrast between exterior and interior - the building appears as a ``black box`` from the outside in contrast to the light inside, where the walls are white with coloured concrete accents. The comfort of the house is also given by the chromatic and texture of the interior, where the wood floor is combined with coloured windows and doors frames.

© Beat Bühler
© Beat Bühler
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Switzerland
Cite: "Am Rossberg / Igual&Guggenheim Architekten" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890224/am-rossberg-igual-and-guggenheim-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

