  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Tom Munz
  6. 2017
  7. Sternenstrasse / Tom Munz

Sternenstrasse / Tom Munz

  • 02:00 - 22 April, 2018
Sternenstrasse / Tom Munz
Sternenstrasse / Tom Munz, © Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

© Ladina Bischof © Ladina Bischof © Ladina Bischof © Ladina Bischof + 38

  • Construction Management

    Eggel & Partner AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland

  • Construction Engineer

    Furrer & Partner AG, Wil, Switzerland

  • HVAC Engineer

    Hälg & Co. AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland

  • Electrical Engineer

    Zweifel AG, Wil, Switzerland

  • Construction Physics

    Studer + Strauss AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland

  • Fire Safety Planner

    Meile + Holenstein AG, Muehlrueti, Switzerland

  • Landscape architect

    Mettler Landschaftsarchitektur AG, Berlin, Germany

  • Building volume

    6817 m3

  • Project Phases

    project planning & realisation 2015-2017

  • Developer

    Uze AG, Uzwil, Switzerland
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

Initial situation 

Over the last few years, the district of Neudorf has transformed from an industrial and commercial area into a purely residential quarter. The building owner is following this trend and is searching for an internal consolidation of the plot with a progressive form of housing.  

© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

Concept 

The slightly sloping property borders the western side of the narrow-lined railway embankment from the 19th century. The concept works pragmatically and unpretentiously from the local context. The original use is to remain palpable through the setting, scale and spatial references. The progressive form of housing seeks the atmospheric feeling of immediacy of an industrial building. 

© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof

Implementation 

The elongated orthogonal structure develops parallel to the southern parcel boundary. There are 14 residential units in the three-storey building as well as an attic and basement, including basement car park. The four-block plan provides access to all flats via a stairwell on the northern facade. The loft-like residential units are organized around a generous living space with open cooking, living and dining areas. All materials are left in their raw state. 

© Ladina Bischof
© Ladina Bischof
Cite: "Sternenstrasse / Tom Munz" 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890223/sternenstrasse-tom-munz/> ISSN 0719-8884

