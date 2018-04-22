Sternenstrasse / Tom Munz

+ 38

Construction Management Eggel & Partner AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Construction Engineer Furrer & Partner AG, Wil, Switzerland

HVAC Engineer Hälg & Co. AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Electrical Engineer Zweifel AG, Wil, Switzerland

Construction Physics Studer + Strauss AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland

Fire Safety Planner Meile + Holenstein AG, Muehlrueti, Switzerland

Landscape architect Mettler Landschaftsarchitektur AG, Berlin, Germany

Building volume 6817 m3

Project Phases project planning & realisation 2015-2017

Developer Uze AG, Uzwil, Switzerland More Specs Less Specs

Initial situation

Over the last few years, the district of Neudorf has transformed from an industrial and commercial area into a purely residential quarter. The building owner is following this trend and is searching for an internal consolidation of the plot with a progressive form of housing.

Concept

The slightly sloping property borders the western side of the narrow-lined railway embankment from the 19th century. The concept works pragmatically and unpretentiously from the local context. The original use is to remain palpable through the setting, scale and spatial references. The progressive form of housing seeks the atmospheric feeling of immediacy of an industrial building.

Implementation

The elongated orthogonal structure develops parallel to the southern parcel boundary. There are 14 residential units in the three-storey building as well as an attic and basement, including basement car park. The four-block plan provides access to all flats via a stairwell on the northern facade. The loft-like residential units are organized around a generous living space with open cooking, living and dining areas. All materials are left in their raw state.