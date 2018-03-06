World
  Long An House / Tropical Space

Long An House / Tropical Space

  • 22:00 - 6 March, 2018
Long An House / Tropical Space
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 45

  • Architects

    Tropical Space

  • Location

    Mỹ Hạnh Nam, Vietnam

  • Principal Architects

    Nguyen Hai Long, Tran Thi Ngu Ngon

  • Design Team

    Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Thu Hoai, Nguyen Tuan Dang

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The architects were inspired by the traditional house want to design a house with the traditional structure accompanied by 3 separate spaces and slope roof, but using a modern and strong architectural language. At the same time, maximizing the ventilation efficiency by dividing the roof into two parts and having a courtyard; then allocating two corridors to connecting the roof. This way created a courtyard and big walls. These are porous walls which can bring breeze into the house

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The Vietnam traditional house is stretched from front to back creating continuous functional spaces. These spaces’ boundaries are estimated by light with different intensity and darkness. The layout utilizes the wind direction of the local area in different seasons. Approaching the house firstly is the front yard made bY the hollow clay bricks, which can absorb the rain itself and reduce the heat on the floor Following is a buffer space which created the light transition from the yard to the living room, dining room and bedroom.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The kitchen area and other functional spaces are located on the north side and go along the house, which is an advantage to traditional cooking when many family members come and visit. The mezzanine accommodates with two bedrooms, a relaxing and reading area and a long corridor connecting all spaces in the house through two stairs on both ends. We want to have a continuous space between the functional ones in and out of the house, so that the children can play and move freely, throughout the house without being confined by separate walls.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section 2
Section 2
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Cite: "Long An House / Tropical Space" 06 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890216/long-an-house-tropical-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

