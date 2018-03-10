World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. #donotsettle Provides a Close-Up Look at Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi

#donotsettle Provides a Close-Up Look at Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi

In this video, architecture vloggers #donotsettle take us inside Ateliers Jean Nouvel's "museum city" in the sea: the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Filmed one month after the museum’s opening in November, Kris Provoost winds his way through the galleries to the much-talked-about mega-dome—with a diagrammatic key plan in the bottom corner of the video helping us to follow his path.

© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe + 8

Save this picture!
#donotsettle Provides a Close-Up Look at Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi, © Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Both inside and outside, #donotsettle points out how each piece of the design comes together to create Nouvel’s serene world of light, shadow, and reflection. Watch Provoost delight over the approach, natural light, and material changes—all leading up to the climactic moment he stands underneath the layered dome. A modern twist on a major symbol of Arab architecture, the dome filters light through its many layers onto white buildings and visitors below.

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu

Critical Round-Up: The Louvre Abu Dhabi by Jean Nouvel

The Engineering Behind the Louvre Abu Dhabi's Striking Geometric Dome

See the Incredibly Complex Louvre Abu Dhabi Constructed Over 8 Years in This Timelapse

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "#donotsettle Provides a Close-Up Look at Jean Nouvel's Louvre Abu Dhabi" 10 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890212/number-donotsettle-provides-a-close-up-look-at-jean-nouvels-louvre-abu-dhabi/> ISSN 0719-8884

