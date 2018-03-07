World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area / Paula Santos

  • 03:00 - 7 March, 2018
Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area / Paula Santos
Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area / Paula Santos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    Paula Santos

  • Location

    Fátima, 2495 Fátima, Portugal

  • Team

    Vasco Novais, Renata Pinho, Carmen Estima, Rúben Domingues, Augusta Lopes, Yiannis Romanos, Nelson Bertini, Eugénio Maia, Magda Macedo, Fernando Ferreira, Daniel Moreira, Victor Abrantes, Pedro Pinho, Marco Miranda, Filipe Andrade Santos, Tiago Laires, Diogo Mateus, Flávio Tirone, Jorge Neves, Nuno Correia, Carla Gomes, Álvaro Negrello, Nuno Silva

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Centenary of the Apparitions of Fatima and the visit of the Pope Francisco on the 13th of May 2017, justified the project and the construction of the new Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area of Fatima, a permanent work for outdoor ceremonies.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The exterior Outdoor Altar includes in the lower floor a Sacristy, a Chapel of the Sacred Reserve and support areas for the priests.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project also allowed the mobility for the disabled to the old Basilica, the improvement of the existing colonnades and the redesign of the staircase to access all religious structures.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Elevation + Section
Elevation + Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A fiberglass cover coated on both sides was studied by the team project with INEGI. The cover has 600 m2 of suspended area, supported only by a block of white concrete within which are all technical and vertical accesses.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The building's architecture has the intervention of Filip Moroder for the Image of Christ, João Mendes Ribeiro for the liturgical places and Fernanda Fragateiro for the sculpture Matéria Espiritual.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The architectural intervention has a grand scenographic importance in a sacred place and we intended it to result sublime and harmonious in the vast praying square.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Public Architecture Portugal
Cite: "Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area / Paula Santos" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890203/outdoor-altar-in-the-prayer-area-paula-santos/> ISSN 0719-8884

