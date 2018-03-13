World
  6. 2017
  House L & W / Fragmenture

House L & W / Fragmenture

  • 11:00 - 13 March, 2018
House L & W / Fragmenture
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

© Dennis De Smet

  • Architects

    Fragmenture

  • Location

    Ghent, Belgium

  • Lead Architect

    Lies Van Kerckhove

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dennis De Smet
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

Text description provided by the architects. As part of its renovation of a terraced row house in Ghent, Belgian architects Fragmenture inserted a central triangular volume that houses the kitchen, laundry and storage spaces.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

This 190-square-meter row house suffered from a lack of light and openness. An overall renovation transformed it into a pleasant and playful city residence. All original partition walls were removed in order to create a complete new organization. The bathroom is relocated to the first floor. The old outbuildings at the back of the house made way for a new compact house extension.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet

All necessary functions for the ground floor are organized in one triangle shaped piece of furniture. The central dark zones harbours storage space and laundry room. At the front of the house, also on the ground floor, the living room is separated from the open-plan kitchen and dining room by a custom-made cabinet that incorporates concealed and open storage.

Save this picture!
Kitchen
Kitchen
Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Save this picture!
Kitchen Island
Kitchen Island

The oblique line strengthens the perspective. Dome-shaped skylights provide the ground floor dining area and kitchen with zenithal light. The round shapes provide a counterweight to the sharp lines in the joinery. The use of warm coloured wood, terrazzo flooring versus clean white furniture and perforated steel creates an elegant material contrast.

Save this picture!
© Dennis De Smet
© Dennis De Smet
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Belgium
