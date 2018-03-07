World
List Customer Center / Christ & Gantenbein

  • 05:00 - 7 March, 2018
List Customer Center / Christ & Gantenbein
List Customer Center / Christ & Gantenbein, © Stefano Graziani
© Stefano Graziani

© Stefano Graziani © Stefano Graziani © Stefano Graziani © Stefano Graziani + 11

  • Architects

    Christ & Gantenbein

  • Location

    4422 Arisdorf, Switzerland

  • Lead Architects

    Emanuel Christ, Christoph Gantenbein, Tabea Lachenmann, Astrid Kühn, Lorcán Koethe, Mathias Pfalz, Sven Richter, Merethe Skjellvik, Stephanie Wamister

  • Area

    2704.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Stefano Graziani

  • Construction management

    Aebli Zimmermann

  • General contractor

    ARGE / Aebli Zimmermann

  • Structural engineer

    Schnetzer Puskas Ingenieure

  • Landscape design

    August + Margrith Künzel Landschaftsarchitekten

  • Facade Lettering Design

    Peter Suter
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Stefano Graziani
Text description provided by the architects. The new research and marketing building for a worldwide leader in dry processing technologies quotes archetypes from the local industrial architecture into a self-assured building, combining clever distribution of spaces and an accomplished aesthetic presence.

© Stefano Graziani
Ground Floor Plan
© Stefano Graziani
Six load-bearing walls are entrenched within the subtle slope, spreading like a fan and taking advantage of the plot’s specific form. The resulting five building bodies accommodate different uses such as offices, meeting rooms and an auditorium. At the end of three of these five fingers, sealed rooms enclosed by high concrete walls are dedicated to technical experiments as well as demonstrations that can be observed from large round windows in the meeting rooms and entrance foyer. On the ground floor, these laboratories can be accessed through big gates allowing the transport and movement of big machinery.

© Stefano Graziani
The main building structure is composed of a metal frame positioned on a concrete base, the inside of this structure is clad with perforated corrugated aluminum sheets, while the outside walls are clad in flat aluminum panels that confer its unmistakable finish to the outer shell. Further anchoring the building within an industrial architectural vocabulary, the characteristically sloping saw-tooth roofs provide plenty of light to the interiors.

© Stefano Graziani
In form of big lettering, a large-scale artistic intervention on the narrow entrance façade provides an additional distinctive feature, adding to the building nonchalant preciousness cast within its non-specific countryside surroundings.

© Stefano Graziani
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Switzerland
Cite: "List Customer Center / Christ & Gantenbein" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890200/list-customer-center-christ-and-gantenbein/> ISSN 0719-8884

