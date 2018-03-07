World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Spain
  5. OFIS arhitekti
  6. 2018
  7. Glass Pavilion / OFIS arhitekti

Glass Pavilion / OFIS arhitekti

  • 00:00 - 7 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Glass Pavilion / OFIS arhitekti
Save this picture!
Glass Pavilion / OFIS arhitekti, Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

© Jose Navarrete © Jose Navarrete © Jose Navarrete Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet + 44

  • Architects

    OFIS arhitekti

  • Location

    Gorafe, 18890, Granada, Spain

  • Team

    Rok Oman, Spela Videcnik, Andrej Gregoric, Janez Martincic, José Navarrete Jiménez, Lucas Blasco Sendón, Jakub Chaloupek, Agnieszka Sukienniczak

  • Area

    20.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jose Navarrete

  • General contractor

    Permiz

  • Electrical engineering

    Energovat

  • Local contractor

    SHN Constructora

  • Structure and envelope

    AKT II / Hanif Kara, Daniel Bosia, Carlo Diaco, Edoardo Tibuzzi, Jose Montes, Lorenzo Greco, Deyan Marzev

  • Climate engineering

    Transsolar / Markus Krauss, Daniel Kiehlmann

  • Program

    initiator

  • Residential

    Guardian Glass

  • Type

    temporary retreat
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

RESEARCH
The Glass Pavilion is a research prototype for a comfortable if elementary retreat in a tense juxtaposition with harsh surrounding environment. The project, initiated by Guardian Glass is challenging thermal and structural abilities of glass. Instead of focusing only in “a glass as a window element” the concept explored its advanced potentials, e.g. transparent but shading element, a thin but thermally efficient envelope that is also the sole structural support.

Save this picture!
© Jose Navarrete
© Jose Navarrete
Save this picture!
© Jose Navarrete
© Jose Navarrete

This project is a response to the local, desert climate conditions. It is about both passive design and renewable energy generation. The building's footprint contains every element that makes life possible from energy production to waste water treatment, while maintaining a comfortable interior only surrounded by a stunning, uninterrupted 360‎° views.

Save this picture!
© Jose Navarrete
© Jose Navarrete
Save this picture!
Concept 01. Image Courtesy of OFIS arhitekti
Concept 01. Image Courtesy of OFIS arhitekti
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

PROGRAM
The Glass Pavilion will be the setting of a 1-week retreat for a single person or a couple. The guests will be selected from different tourist sharing platforms. The internal space is organized in 3 parts: bedroom, living area and bathroom with sanitary core in the middle with all of the spaces opening towards the porch which is a covered and shaded external platform that is protected from the sun and wind.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Save this picture!
Floorplan
Floorplan
Save this picture!
© Jose Navarrete
© Jose Navarrete

GLASS WALLS AS A STRUCTURE
 The unit uses the vertical glazing panels of the envelope as structural walls, resisting the desert’s high-speed winds and supporting the timber stressed skin roof and deck. The glass thermally efficient envelope is constructed of triple glazing walls that, due to use of almost invisible coatings, protects the interior from the sun.

Save this picture!
© Jose Navarrete
© Jose Navarrete
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

Excerpt from AKT II structural engineers: “This is the third iteration of our collaboration in research and design with OFIS Architects, continuing our exploration into the intrinsic structural nature of glass and timber. Set in the harsh weather conditions of Spain’s Gorafe desert, the unit uses the vertical glazing panels of the envelope as structural walls, resisting the desert’s high-speed winds and supporting the timber stressed skin roof. Our Envelopes team developed bespoke details to accommodate the structural function of the glazing, and supported the client during the procurement phase.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale Spain
Cite: "Glass Pavilion / OFIS arhitekti" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890196/glass-pavilion-ofis-arhitekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »