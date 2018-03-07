Glass Pavilion / OFIS arhitekti

Save this picture! Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

Architects OFIS arhitekti

Location Gorafe, 18890, Granada, Spain

Team Rok Oman, Spela Videcnik, Andrej Gregoric, Janez Martincic, José Navarrete Jiménez, Lucas Blasco Sendón, Jakub Chaloupek, Agnieszka Sukienniczak

Area 20.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jose Navarrete

General contractor Permiz

Electrical engineering Energovat

Local contractor SHN Constructora

Structure and envelope AKT II / Hanif Kara, Daniel Bosia, Carlo Diaco, Edoardo Tibuzzi, Jose Montes, Lorenzo Greco, Deyan Marzev

Climate engineering Transsolar / Markus Krauss, Daniel Kiehlmann

Residential Guardian Glass

Save this picture! Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

RESEARCH

The Glass Pavilion is a research prototype for a comfortable if elementary retreat in a tense juxtaposition with harsh surrounding environment. The project, initiated by Guardian Glass is challenging thermal and structural abilities of glass. Instead of focusing only in “a glass as a window element” the concept explored its advanced potentials, e.g. transparent but shading element, a thin but thermally efficient envelope that is also the sole structural support.

This project is a response to the local, desert climate conditions. It is about both passive design and renewable energy generation. The building's footprint contains every element that makes life possible from energy production to waste water treatment, while maintaining a comfortable interior only surrounded by a stunning, uninterrupted 360‎° views.

Save this picture! Concept 01. Image Courtesy of OFIS arhitekti

Save this picture! Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

PROGRAM

The Glass Pavilion will be the setting of a 1-week retreat for a single person or a couple. The guests will be selected from different tourist sharing platforms. The internal space is organized in 3 parts: bedroom, living area and bathroom with sanitary core in the middle with all of the spaces opening towards the porch which is a covered and shaded external platform that is protected from the sun and wind.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

GLASS WALLS AS A STRUCTURE

The unit uses the vertical glazing panels of the envelope as structural walls, resisting the desert’s high-speed winds and supporting the timber stressed skin roof and deck. The glass thermally efficient envelope is constructed of triple glazing walls that, due to use of almost invisible coatings, protects the interior from the sun.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Guardian Glass photo Gonzalo Botet

Excerpt from AKT II structural engineers: “This is the third iteration of our collaboration in research and design with OFIS Architects, continuing our exploration into the intrinsic structural nature of glass and timber. Set in the harsh weather conditions of Spain’s Gorafe desert, the unit uses the vertical glazing panels of the envelope as structural walls, resisting the desert’s high-speed winds and supporting the timber stressed skin roof. Our Envelopes team developed bespoke details to accommodate the structural function of the glazing, and supported the client during the procurement phase.”