Yellow House / Aguilo & Pedraza Arquitectos

Project Year 2014-2015

Construction Year 2015-2016

Built Surface 104.5 m2

Site Surface 432 m2

Materiality Metal structure over concrete plinth. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted in designing a beach house in the town of Zapallar. The site is far from the sea in the eastern urban boundary. The sloping terrain makes the views towards the sea be preceded by roofs, streets, trees and hills. This quality of urban view with the sea in the background was what inspired the main operation of the project. We chose to build in height and take advantage of the described views. There are 3 small overlapped levels plus the roof. The bedrooms are located in the first two levels and in the third level the main room. Finally, an exterior deck in the rooftop.

Two types of paths are proposed. Two exterior ramps connect the second and third floor with the public side of the southern boundary of the site. This way it responds to one of the main demands of the client that was to connect the levels without steps enabling the use of a wheelchair. Finally, a system of internal stairs plus an external staircase connect all the levels.

The choice of the exterior material and its color respond to a nostalgic interest in the historical construction of the coastline. There were many houses that at the beginning of the last century, especially in Valparaíso, occupied metallic coatings in bright colors. It is this collective memory that builds the imaginary of the project. Perhaps this choice of material and its color was more visceral than rational.