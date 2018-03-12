World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Chile
  5. SML ARQUITECTOS
  6. 2014
  7. Seis Building / SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ

Seis Building / SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Seis Building / SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ
Save this picture!
Seis Building / SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh + 27

  • Architects

    MATHIAS KLOTZ, SML ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    El Quisco 3160, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ

  • Area

    1306.31 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The assignment consisted in projecting six luxury apartments in a terrain with a steep slope on the southern slope of Cerro San Luis located in Santiago de Chile. This hill, which is a kind of island within the "El Golf" neighborhood, a district that has mutated into a predominantly commercial and office area, still has a residential scale, with houses, some of them with interesting architectural quality, low rise and terraced buildings.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The building is created by placing four duplex units with the same characteristics in the first levels towards the "El Golf" neighborhood, while the last two are located on the upper level, deliberately settling the façade level of the lower units in order to reduce the presence of the building towards the public space and take advantage of the slope of the site. These last apartments are located on a platform built over the lower units and connecting with the upper level of the property, so that, unlike the first departments, have their four facades open to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Large terraces are proposed with a system of Aluzinc brise-soleil that cover the entire height of the duplexes in the end. This not only allows to create corners of greater privacy among these terraces but also allows the four lower units to appear clearly identified as four prismatic wooden volumes on which the upper units are supported.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The interiors are structured as an open plan with few structural elements, so that it allows different configuration alternatives and evolutions over time. Only the bathrooms and kitchens have been considered as permanent enclosures, which were designed to adequately serve all the proposed program alternatives, given the future difficulty of intervening the facilities of said enclosures.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The two upper units have a terrace and patio on all sides as well as an observation point with a glazed pool on the deck, from which you get a privileged view of the city.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Chile
Cite: "Seis Building / SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ" [Edificio Seis / SML ARQUITECTOS + MATHIAS KLOTZ] 12 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Castro, Fernanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890142/seis-building-sml-arquitectos-plus-mathias-klotz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »