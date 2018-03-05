World
  3. UK Announces Plans to Work with Survivors and Families to Create Memorial on Grenfell Tower Site

UK Announces Plans to Work with Survivors and Families to Create Memorial on Grenfell Tower Site

UK Announces Plans to Work with Survivors and Families to Create Memorial on Grenfell Tower Site, Grenfell Tower. Image © Flickr user paulhird. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Nearly 8 months after the devastating fire at London’s Grenfell Tower resulted in the loss of 71 lives, the UK government has announced that they will be working together with the tower’s survivors, families and community to determine the future of the Grenfell Tower site.

A government document released with the announcement outlines the guiding principles for handling the future of the site and its memory. According to the document, the most likely results will be an on-site memorial and the renaming of the nearby Latimer Road station of the London Underground:

"The common assumption is that this consultation will lead towards agreement on a fitting memorial to remember those who lost their lives; and a request to Transport for London (TfL) for the renaming of Latimer Road Underground Station to commemorate Grenfell Tower."  

Officials from the Kensington and Chelsea council will be tasked with ensuring work on the site is carried out in coordination with improvements to the Lancaster West estate, allowing the area to become “a place where the tragedy can be remembered and the local community thrives.”

“The future of Grenfell Tower site has been a major source of anxiety for the bereaved, survivors and local community not least because it is the final resting place of the loved ones we lost in the fire,” commented Shahin Sadafi, Chair of Grenfell United.

“We are pleased that 8 months on from the fire we finally have agreement that the bereaved, survivors and community will be at the heart of deciding the legacy of the site. We hope working together to create a fitting memorial will be part of a healing process for everyone affected.”

News via Gov.UK

