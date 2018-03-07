World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visual Arts Center
  4. Brazil
  5. UNA Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos

  • 15:00 - 7 March, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Bebete Viégas + 33

  • Architects

    UNA Arquitetos

  • Location

    R. Maria Antônia, 294 - Vila Buarque, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Authors

    Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

  • Area

    6199.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Nelson Kon, Bebete Viégas, Courtesy of UNA Arquitetos

  • Collaborators

    Ana Paula de Castro, André Ciampi, Apoena Amaral e Almeida, Camila Lisboa, Clóvis Cunha, Fernanda Neiva, Felipe Noto, Guilherme Petrella, Henrique Bustamante, Jimmy Liendo, José Baravelli, José Carlos Silveira Júnior, Pablo Hereñu, Sílio Almeida

  • Concrete Structure

    França & Associados Engenharia

  • Metallic Structure

    Engebrat Consultores, Engenharia e Projetos

  • Foundations

    Engenheiros Associados Consultrix

  • Standard Prenetration Test

    Geoplano Serviços Técnicos Ltda.

  • Instalations

    Projetar Engenharia e Projetos

  • Planialtimetric and Cadastral Survey

    Etagri Serviços de Engenharia e Construções

  • Air Conditioning

    Thermoplan Engenharia Térmica

  • Thermal comfort

    Ambiental S/C Ltda.

  • Acoustics

    Ambiental S/C Ltda e Passeri & Associados

  • Cenotecnia

    J. C. Serroni Criações Visuais

  • Lighting

    Ricardo Heder

  • Conservation Consulting

    Gedley Belchior Braga

  • Participation in historical research

    Tuca Capelossi

  • Landscaping

    Sakae Ishi

  • Electronic model

    Clóvis Cunha
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. Maria Antonia Street is a landmark in the history of the University of São Paulo (USP) and a landmark in the cultural and political life of the city. It became a catalyst for academic and social discussions with the installation of the Faculty of Philosophy, Sciences and Letters at that address in 1949.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

After the violent invasion of the building by a group of right-wing students, accompanied by the police, in 1968, the Faculty of Philosophy was transferred to the University City. The relevance of these events defined the reason for including the building's main building construction into a heritage list of the city.

Save this picture!
Mockup. Image © Bebete Viégas
Mockup. Image © Bebete Viégas

The reform and restoration project seeks to adapt the set (Ed. Rui Barbosa and Joaquin Nabuco) to the new use, a nucleus of contemporary art that agglutinates exhibition spaces, rooms for theoretical and practical courses, the Theater of the University and has as central question to affirm the public character that historically marked this patrimony of USP. The proposal includes the restoration of the main facades and maintains intact the volumetric of the Rui Barbosa and Joaquim Nabuco buildings, but proposes a new relation of the set with the city. The free area between the two buildings gains the dimension of public space, forming a small square. At street level, this square is the natural enlargement of the sidewalk and defines an inviting access to the set. On the lower level, a wooded patio connects the two buildings, creating a place for outdoor performances. To requalify the free spaces, offering a generous connection of the set with the city, is the contribution of the project to the memory of the academic, cultural and political movement that had its headquarters in Maria Antonia Street.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Section - Street
Section - Street
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The most significant interventions took place in Edifício Rui Barbosa. The project maintains the spatial organization of the building, characterized by a central staircase and three halls of different sizes. The opening of the side porch revealed the original wall of the building's primitive construction, from the first decade of the twentieth century. The largest room, facing the interior of the lot, had no slab, both on the ground floor and on the first floor; its floor was constituted of bars and wood floor, totally compromised by the action of fungi and termites. This structure was replaced by metallic pieces and concrete slab, sized according to its new use, allowing exposure of works with concentrated load. Consequently, the side facade, inexpressive, reveals this intervention and requalifies the plan that goes back to the new public space. The brise-soleil, which occupies much of this façade, is an industrial filter composed of stainless steel wires. The panels were modulated from the factory and screwed into the metal frame.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

On the ground floor are the exhibition halls, one of them with wide openings to Maria Antonia Street. The lower level is occupied by service spaces, technical reserve, in addition to a cafe and a dance and music room. And on the first floor, three more rooms of exhibition, of different dimensions.

Save this picture!
© Bebete Viégas
© Bebete Viégas
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The project reveals the different times of the buildings and the set of transformations that accompanied their different occupations. Remains spaces, lot background, original buildings and new constructions through squares, ramps and a footbridge. The Maria Antonia University Center is not a building, but intertwined fragments, articulated parts of a densely occupied urban center. Used especially by students and by great diversity of people, a striking feature of the center of São Paulo, the Maria Antonia project is a hypothesis about intervening in the consolidated city. A reflection on building from the existing city, with a fragile patrimony in its architectural qualities, its relations with the urban memory and the desirable transformations in the central region of São Paulo.

Save this picture!
© Bebete Viégas
© Bebete Viégas
Save this picture!
Cortesia de IAC - UNA Arquitetos
Cortesia de IAC - UNA Arquitetos
Save this picture!
© Bebete Viégas
© Bebete Viégas
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning visual arts center Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Maria Antônia University Centre / UNA Arquitetos" [Centro Universitário Maria Antônia / UNA Arquitetos] 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890131/maria-antonia-university-centre-una-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »