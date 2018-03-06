World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Carla Juaçaba
  6. 2017
  7. Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba

Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba

  • 11:00 - 6 March, 2018
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba
Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

  • Architects

    Carla Juaçaba

  • Location

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Team

    Carlos Zebulun

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photograph

    Federico Cairoli, Clovis Cunha
© Clovis Cunha
© Clovis Cunha

Text description provided by the architects. The Santa Teresa’s house was designed on a sloping ground. For economic reasons we prefer to put the house in a single small plateau at 5m from the street. Santa Teresa is in a central area of Rio de Janeiro with a dense green area. The house follows the level curve, with a level difference between the two parts of the house, the social and the intimate one.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
3D Model
3D Model
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

A glass gallery connects all parts of the house, the living room, the kitchen, and the bedrooms, forming an intimate living room throughout the bedrooms. The whole environment of the house has a panoramic view of the forest, and the Baía de Guanabara.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The roof is the most important element of the house, a single ridge divides on one side the gallery with the glass ceiling, to the other gable roof with different slopes, the lower intimate side and the living room with a higher ceiling. The house is covered by metal sandwich roofing with wood paneling lining. The principle was to design a low-cost house, using a thin metal structure, which repeats every 2m supported on a sill plate slab.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The house is not seen from the street, and the gallery with the translucent glass lets only see the silhouette of who passes. At night the artificial light changes the perception of the house, and turns it into a lamp. Fine horizontal wooden windows accompany the gallery and open and close to circulate the air. The house is closed for entrance, and open to landscape.

© Clovis Cunha
© Clovis Cunha
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Santa Teresa's House / Carla Juaçaba" [Casa Santa Teresa / Carla Juaçaba] 06 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890130/santa-teresas-house-carla-juacaba/> ISSN 0719-8884

