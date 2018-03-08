Elache Residence / Elmor Arquitetura

+ 20

Architects Elmor Arquitetura

Location Curitiba, Brazil

Architect in Charge Jorge Elmor Neto

Area 190.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photograph Fernando Zequinão

Colaborators ION Engenharia, Interpam, Florence

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood of Curitiba, with a single-story building and a large wooded area, the project is an annex of a house and serves as a leisure area and support an indoor pool. The project intends to enrich the architectural set through a new volume that aesthetically expresses its residential character in a contemporary way without creating a dialogue with the existing construction. In the program requested by customers accessibility has always been at the top of the list of requirements and all spaces, dimensions, circulations and materials were designed to meet all types of special needs.

The annex is a rectangular volume of 18 meters long by 8 meters wide, executed in exposed concrete (with slatted wood forms) and glass (aluminum frames with double glass) conforming a contemporary and timeless architectural set, robust in durability but lighter on compositional lines. Living room, dining and gourmeterie are integrated to shelter social activities. The large sliding glass doors open completely allowing free access to the outside, duplicating the living area. The pool, garden and several adjoining terraces provide multiple uses and occupations for various activities. Its occupants can float between spaces as the sun and light move until dusk.

On the north facade of the residence a terrace is covered by a wide concrete marquee with a large opening to frame the moon. In this environment the coffee table can turn into a fireplace to warm everyone around the fire under the moonlight. Following some principles of sustainability, the framework design received "flags" (maximum-air openings above sliding doors) that allow cross-ventilation throughout the day by cooling the building. The flooring is a quartz and marble composite, which combines sustainability with the practicality and resistance that the site demands. All the project's illumination was performed on LED lamps of low consumption and high durability. Two large "L" shaped rulers - designed by the architect Jorge Elmor (executed by Design Selo) - emanate a soft light diffused on the concrete ceiling, valuing the texture and volumetric of the roof.

Inside the concrete of the vertical closures gives space for large panels of wood (Italian walnut) - a material of low environmental impact that in addition to its aesthetic attributes affects temperature and shelter for its users. These panels, behind the generous caeser stone bench (4.5m long) in the gourmetrie, hide the cabinets and the grill. The same feature was used in the living room, where Italian walnut covers the home theater and camouflages the bathroom door. A formal entry for the gourmet space has not been created. The possibility of accessing the interior by any of the glazed sliding doors, located on the perimeter of the entire building, enhances the physical and visual permeability of the building, eliminating any barriers between the main house, the annex and the surrounding gardens. This concept allows to create several levels of privacy, offering the possibility of isolation or social interaction.