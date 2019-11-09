World
  Managed By Q Headquarters / Studio A+H

Managed By Q Headquarters / Studio A+H

Managed By Q Headquarters / Studio A+H

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices Interiors  · 
New York, United States
  • Architects: Studio A+H
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2787.1 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Eduard Hueber / archphoto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: A+L Lighting, Acoustical Solutions, Blinds.com, Curran Floor

  • Architect / Designer

    Matthias Altwicker, Jens Holm

  • Contractor

    A101 Inc. / Irek Maslanka

  • Engineering

    Jack Green Associates / Andrei Pascalovici

  • Lighting Design

    LOOP Lighting / John Newman

  • IT

    INNYCIT / Ian Newman

  • Client

    Dan Teran / Managed By Q.
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

Text description provided by the architects. Managed by Q merges two sides of a business that rarely meet: the high tech IT headquarters with the daily grit of office cleaning and management. Located in SoHo, New York, the Managed By Q HQ office is designed to reflect the Q brand directly: emphasizing simultaneously hard work and an inclusive and inviting office environment.

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

Designed around two main ideas, the flexible office space and the program specific wall, the new MBQ-HQ creates a balance that caters to core of the MBQ brand: an office that has the ability to evolve and change on a daily basis while still maintaining its core design identity.

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

Throughout the main space, natural materials and an array of flexible and operable objects allow for a light and playful interior that can change at any given moment on both larger and smaller scales. The flexible office space allows for a continuous ebb and flow of activity throughout the day with the only fixed element being the centrally placed Q station, a combined standing meeting and reception desk that act as a fulcrum for the diversity around it.

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
Scheme 02
Scheme 02
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

The Q-HQ is a 30,000 SF, full-floor located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Spring Street in SoHo, New York. The floor has windows on the South, East and West sides while the main entry situated on the west wall opens creates access to a new elevator core.

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
Scheme 03
Scheme 03
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

The key to the design of the Managed by Q-HQ is flexibility - creating a design that both defines the brand as it stands today while also providing possibilities for the company to expand and evolve over time. To allow for this level of flexibility, the floor plate was divided into three distinct zones: The Core, The Actors and The Exchange. Each of the three zones defines and optimizes specific aspects of the overall program while simultaneously providing new opportunities for interaction.

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
Plan
Plan

To maximize flexibility, the office is designed as a series of specific elements that occupies each zone of the plan and each element is optimized to maximize possibilities for flexibility at a variety of scales. While each element has a primary function, the interplay between elements create ever evolving possibilities of how to work, engage, meet and play.

© Eduard Hueber / archphoto
© Eduard Hueber / archphoto

Project location

Address: 161 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013, United States

Cite: "Managed By Q Headquarters / Studio A+H" 09 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890090/managed-by-q-headquarters-studio-a-plus-h/> ISSN 0719-8884

