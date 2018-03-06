World
  7. House of Many-Worlds / Austigard Arkitektur

House of Many-Worlds / Austigard Arkitektur

  • 03:00 - 6 March, 2018
House of Many-Worlds / Austigard Arkitektur
House of Many-Worlds / Austigard Arkitektur, © Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

© Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Kaia Brænne © Ivan Brodey + 19

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

Open living in deep space

A large family table measuring 1.5 x 3.0 m forms the center of the apartment. This open, double-height space is dominated by the wide outlook to the treetops outside, where well accustomed squirrels and birds frequently show up. The dimensions of the table alone allow family members to do be occupied with different activities around the same table – chatting, eating, doing homework – without interfering with each other, in the same social situation.

© Kaia Brænne
© Kaia Brænne

From this family table towards the interior, space becomes progressively intimate, with kitchen, lounge and library forming individual zones in a continuous social situation without separate rooms. Most interior surfaces are covered in black or white pigmented beech veneer.

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The loft forms the most intimate zone of the apartment. Protected by half-transparent perforated steel panels on either side, one can have a complete overview of the social situation straight below, as well as the exterior beyond that.

Section
Section

The loft is designed for sitting and lying, with a wide, multifunctional bench/bed/table and low windows. In a standing position the loft space feels confined, but in a sitting or lying position the space becomes wider, while the proximity of the roof provides a sense of comfort and intimacy. 

© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Cite: "House of Many-Worlds / Austigard Arkitektur" 06 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890086/house-of-many-worlds-austigard-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

