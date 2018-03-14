World
i

i

i

i

i

The Almost Invisible School / ABLM arquitectos

  09:00 - 14 March, 2018
The Almost Invisible School / ABLM arquitectos
The Almost Invisible School / ABLM arquitectos, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

  • Architects

    ABLM arquitectos

  • Location

    37184 Villares de la Reina, Salamanca, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Arturo Blanco Herrero, Laura Martínez Arribas

  • Area

    2618.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Imagen Subliminal

  • Collaborators

    Sergio Azogra, Isaac Bachiller, Nacho Alonso, Verónica Fernández, Inés Gutierrez

  • Facilities engineer

    Fernando Aguado

  • Rigger

    Ángel García

  • Structures engineer

    Jacinto de la Riva
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Imagen Subliminal
Text description provided by the architects. In the metropolitan area of ​​the city of Salamanca, the municipality of Villares de la Reina stands out for its transformation during the last decades as it has one of the industrial estates of the city. The changes have partly disfigured the scale and transformed the material landscape conditions.

© Imagen Subliminal
Program Diagram
Program Diagram
© Imagen Subliminal
The almost invisible school proposes a reflection on the domestic scale of this kind of infrastructures, where the little ones must find spaces that they can catch, and places with which they can dream.

© Imagen Subliminal
Elevations
Elevations
© Imagen Subliminal
The accessible plan from the outside, is a large ceramic plinth made up of vertical pieces with seven colors made by Toni Cumella, which symbolize, at the same time, the singularity and the equality of each boy and each girl, collecting and enclosing the scale of the courtyards and play areas.

Detail
Detail

The upper areas are coated with a StacbondR composite aluminum finished mirror panel. These surfaces fade reflecting the sky and also the perimeter trees making this second level, necessary in the program, disappears like a magic game, and the school infrastructure recovers more domestic scales.

© Imagen Subliminal
