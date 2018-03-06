World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. The Netherlands
  5. 70F architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture

Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture

  • 02:00 - 6 March, 2018
Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture
Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture, © Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

© Luuk Kramer
Text description provided by the architects. Hof van Duivenvoorde is the visitors center that belongs to Duivenvoorde Castle and Estate, a national monument in the city of Voorschoten. The Duivenvoorde foundation was the commissioner and asked 70F architecture to create a building that would look like a barn but at the same time be transparent and have a welcoming atmosphere.

© Luuk Kramer
The solution, with its movable facade parts, was a direct hit with the commissioner but turned out to be difficult to execute. No hatch producer or hinge supplier was up for the challenge. Bas ten Brinke, the owner of 70F architecture, therefore decided to do the engineering himself.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Sections
Sections
© Luuk Kramer
Hof van Duivenvoorde inhabits a restaurant, a museum shop, and space for the volunteers who give guided tours of the castle and around the estate. The building is relatively small – 6 x 30 meters – but feels spacious because of the high transparency. You can look from one side of the building to the other. The space above the kitchen (at the far end of the building) and the sanitary unit (in the middle) are left open, thus showing the roof and its construction in its entirety.

© Luuk Kramer
Some of the fixed windows continue up and over the roof-ridge into the back roof plane, towards the monumental garden wall. The building is an example of modern architecture, fitting seamlessly in its 13th-century surroundings defined by the castle.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning The Netherlands
Cite: "Hof van Duivenvoorde / 70F architecture" 06 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890066/hof-van-duivenvoorde-70f-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

