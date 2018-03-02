World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. LEGO Announces Launch of Sustainable Pieces Made From Sugarcane

LEGO Announces Launch of Sustainable Pieces Made From Sugarcane

LEGO Announces Launch of Sustainable Pieces Made From Sugarcane
Save this picture!
LEGO Announces Launch of Sustainable Pieces Made From Sugarcane, Courtesy of LEGO
Courtesy of LEGO

LEGO is going green. The Danish company has announced that they have begun production on a range of pieces made from a plant-based plastic sourced from sugarcane.

As a nod to their plant-based origins, the first sustainable pieces will take the form of LEGO botanical elements such as leaves, bushes and trees.

The sugarcane material will be broken down and reformed as polyethylene, a durable yet flexible plastic, making them technically identical to the conventionally produced pieces.

The sugarcane itself will be sustainably and ethically sourced following guidelines set by the the Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance (BFA) and the Bonsucro Chain of Custody.

“At the LEGO Group we want to make a positive impact on the world around us, and are working hard to make great play products for children using sustainable materials. We are proud that the first LEGO elements made from sustainably sourced plastic are in production and will be in LEGO boxes this year. This is a great first step in our ambitious commitment of making all LEGO bricks using sustainable materials,” said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group.

Learn more here.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "LEGO Announces Launch of Sustainable Pieces Made From Sugarcane" 02 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/890037/lego-announces-launch-of-sustainable-pieces-made-from-sugarcane/> ISSN 0719-8884

