South American Architects Sandra Barclay and Gloria Cabral Win 2018 Women in Architecture Awards

Two South American architects have been selected as the winners of The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal’s 2018 Women in Architecture awards. This year’s top prize, Architect of the Year, has been awarded to Peruvian architect Sandra Barclay, while Paraguayan architect Gloria Cabral has been selected as the winner of the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture, with both being recognized by the jury for their mastery of materials.

Architect of the Year

Founding partner of Barclay & Crousse, Sandra Barclay has been awarded the Architect of the Year for her work on Peru’s Site Museum of Paracas Culture (Museo de Sitio de Paracas). Located in the harsh environment of the Paracas Desert, the museum was built to replace a structure destroyed in a 2007 earthquake. Responding to these conditions, the building is designed to work with and withstand the difficult natural conditions.

Judges’ comments:

‘Aware of the lack of control onsite and limited resources, the architects responded to the lack of context with a design that is both robust and simple, yet powerful, and even its man-made imperfection adds value to the building’

Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture

Gloria Cabral, partner at Asunción-based Gabinete de Arquitectura, has been awarded the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture. A protégé of Peter Zumthor, Cabral has developed a keen sense of elevating humble materials in inventive ways. Employing perhaps her favorite material, Paraguayan brick, Gabinete de Arquitectura constructed the soaring brick arch selected as the winner of the Golden Lion at the 2016 Venice Biennale.

Cabral will receive a £10,000 prize named for former director of design at the V&A, Moira Gemmill. The fund will be used to support Cabral’s continuing professional development.

Judges’ comments:

‘Beyond her deep understanding of materials and construction, Cabral showed a sensitive appreciation of the life and use of the buildings she designs. Her commitment is extraordinary and her passion is infectious’

Two other prizes awarded as part of the Women in Architecture awards program, the Jane Drew Prize and the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize, were given earlier this year to Amanda Levete and Madelon Vriesendorp, respectively.

News via The Architectural Review and Architects’ Journal