World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. India
  5. Maki and Associates
  6. 2018
  7. The Bihar Museum / Maki and Associates + Opolis

The Bihar Museum / Maki and Associates + Opolis

  • 00:00 - 5 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Bihar Museum / Maki and Associates + Opolis
Save this picture!
The Bihar Museum / Maki and Associates + Opolis, © Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images

© Ariel Huber / EDIT images © Ariel Huber / EDIT images © Ariel Huber / EDIT images © Ariel Huber / EDIT images + 19

  • Maki and Associates team

    Fumihiko Maki, Principal ; Tomoyoshi Fukunaga, Director; Michel van Ackere, Associate ; Tatsutomo Hasegawa, Associate; Hisashi Nakai; Yoshihiko Taira; Issei Horikoshi; Kiwon Kim

  • Opolis team

    Rahul Gore, Principal; Sonal Sancheti, Principal; Tejesh Patil, Project Architect; Rahul Lawhare; Swapnil Kangankar; Akul Modi

  • Programming / Master Planning / Exhibition Design

    Lord Cultural Resources (Mumbai / Toronto)

  • Structural

    Mahendra Raj Consultants Private Limited (New Dehli)

  • MEP

    Design Bureau (Mumbai)

  • Landscape

    Ohtori Consultants Inc. Environmental Design Institute (Osaka), Forethought Design Consultants (Pune)

  • Lighting

    AWA Lighting Designers (Mumbai / New York)

  • General Contractor

    Larsen & Toubro Construction

  • Client

    Department of Art, Culture, and Youth (DACY), Government of Bihar, India

  • Site area

    53,480 m2

  • Roof area

    19,716 m2
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images

Text description provided by the architects. Maki and Associates' design for the Bihar Museum creates an engaging and appropriately-scaled response to a prominent site and an ambitious, multi-faceted museum program. The Museum houses a rich variety of treasures from the region, and includes event and education spaces that nurture a newfound sense of pride and connection to Bihar’s storied history.

Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images

The generous 5.3 hectare plot along Patna’s Bailey Road allowed for a variety of site planning approaches, while demanding sensitivity to its low-scale surroundings and prominent tree growth. In response to this context, Maki and Associates conceived the Bihar Museum as a “campus” - an interconnected landscape of buildings and exterior spaces that maintains a modest but dynamic profile, in harmony with existing site conditions. Each program zone (entrance / event, museum exhibition, administration, and children /　educational) has been given a distinct presence and recognizable form within the complex. These zones are linked together via interior and exterior courtyards and corridors, ensuring　that all spaces retain a connection to the surrounding landscape while remaining sheltered and comfortable throughout the year.

Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images

This constant presence of the natural environment within the Museum “campus” creates a　rich, unique experience with each visit, one that changes with the time and seasons. It is hoped that this will encourage repeat visitors, and - together with world-class permanent and temporary exhibits - ensure that the Bihar Museum has a lasting educational impact for the children of Bihar and other visitors from across the world.

Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images

The Museum’s exterior is characterized by extensive use of weathering steel, a durable material that complements its context and creates a dignified contrast to the surrounding greenery. The weathering steel symbolizes India’s historical achievements in metallurgy as well as its current prominence within the international steel industry (of which Bihar’s rich natural resources have played a critical role). It is supplemented with stone, terracotta, and glass finishes - a modern material palette with clear connections to Bihar’s past and future.

Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images

The project was selected as the winner of an International competition in 2011 (other competitors were Coop Himmelblau, Norman Foster and Partners, Snohetta, and Studio Daniel Libeskind). The building began construction in June 2013 and was largely complete by October 2017. Exhibition installation is on-going and will be completed in 2018.

Save this picture!
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
© Ariel Huber / EDIT images
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum India
Cite: "The Bihar Museum / Maki and Associates + Opolis" 05 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889978/the-bihar-museum-maki-and-associates-plus-opolis/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »