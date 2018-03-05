World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Portugal
  5. Diogo Aguiar Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Prudêncio Studio / Diogo Aguiar Studio + Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs

Prudêncio Studio / Diogo Aguiar Studio + Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs

  • 05:00 - 5 March, 2018
Prudêncio Studio / Diogo Aguiar Studio + Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs
Prudêncio Studio / Diogo Aguiar Studio + Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Prudêncio Studio concept store is a performative installation-space. The clothing exhibition project defines rigid straight lines that accentuate the longitudinal character of the existing space and creates a set of parallel layers of movable vertical panels, allowing multiple spatial compositions.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In terms of materiality, the focus was on the silvery reflective character of both the galvanized metal - which builds the frames of the minimal furniture - and the thermal insulation screen - which formalizes the moving panels - that define a futurist minimal space, emphasized by the continuous straight lines of the white-cold illumination.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plan
Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interiors Architecture Portugal
Cite: "Prudêncio Studio / Diogo Aguiar Studio + Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs" 05 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889977/prudencio-studio-diogo-aguiar-studio-plus-andreia-garcia-architectural-affairs/> ISSN 0719-8884

