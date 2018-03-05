Prudêncio Studio / Diogo Aguiar Studio + Andreia Garcia Architectural Affairs

-
Architects
-
LocationR. de Cimo de Vila 68, 4000-169 Porto, Portugal
-
Design TeamDiogo Aguiar, Andreia Garcia, Inés Brotons, Daniel Mudrák
-
Area76.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionRDC
-
ClientPrudêncio Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The Prudêncio Studio concept store is a performative installation-space. The clothing exhibition project defines rigid straight lines that accentuate the longitudinal character of the existing space and creates a set of parallel layers of movable vertical panels, allowing multiple spatial compositions.
In terms of materiality, the focus was on the silvery reflective character of both the galvanized metal - which builds the frames of the minimal furniture - and the thermal insulation screen - which formalizes the moving panels - that define a futurist minimal space, emphasized by the continuous straight lines of the white-cold illumination.