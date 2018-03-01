World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hamonic + Masson & Associés Unveil Twisting Residential Tower to Be Built in Le Havre, France

Hamonic + Masson & Associés Unveil Twisting Residential Tower to Be Built in Le Havre, France

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hamonic + Masson & Associés Unveil Twisting Residential Tower to Be Built in Le Havre, France
Save this picture!
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

Hamonic + Masson & Associés have revealed the design of Videcoq, a twisting residential tower to be located in the city of Le Havre, France. Containing 70 total apartments, the building will offer views of the downtown and the Bassin du Roy and Bassin du Commerce marinas, as well as the Le Volcan cultural center designed by Oscar Niemeyer.

© Luxigon © Luxigon © Luxigon © Luxigon + 7

Save this picture!
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

Project description courtesy of the architects.

Overlooking the Bassin du Roy, the Bassin du Commerce and the heart of the city centre reconstructed by Perret, whilst also being located next to Niemeyer’s Volcan and the city’s historic monuments such as the Town Hall and the Saint-Joseph church, the Videcoq project is a building that sits within the unique city of Le Havre, whose history is formed by architecture. By taking into account the specifics of this context, the project attempts to link two territories: the city and the sea. Its architectural style and affirmed expressiveness combine to create a new piece in the port town’s skyline.

Save this picture!
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

The site is located at the nodal point of Le Havre’s history and reconstruction. This strategic position, at the articulation between the two urban fabrics of Perret’s proposed general plan, bestows a remarkable character and geometry upon the building. Benefiting from great visibility and exceptional views overlooking the docks, the building offers varied scales for neighbouring local residents and a diversity of spaces for the inhabitants. The project plays with the idea of movement, background and multiplicity. Its volume works alongside the differing scales, creating a sculpted fan effect where the concrete netting wraps around the building’s body accentuating the transforming, rising twist.

Living here allows people to understand and appreciate the vast richness of the urban tissue that makes up this astounding site. Residents will not only be aware of the city’s heritage which unfolds before their eyes, but also of the fantastic opportunities that await this territory.

Save this picture!
© Luxigon
© Luxigon
Save this picture!
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

Both an emergence and a signal, the Videcoq project strives to provide remarkable apartments. The free floor plan allows different typologies to be created upon request. This personnalisation is possible from the building’s conception. The question of housing here carries values such as quality of use, diversity, dynamism and optimism. Embracing the future with ambition, the building will be demonstrative of vertical housing in the urban environment. 

Save this picture!
© Luxigon
© Luxigon

It is rare to have the opportunity to confront a subject with this much symbolic power and evocative force. During the buzz of Ré-inventer Paris, Inventons la Métropole, Réinventer la Seine and other international architecture competitions, this project primarily poses the question of our connection to history and heri- tage. Invention is introduced within historic continuation and not via style or dogma, but through a certain state of mind. Le Havre is Perret and Niemeyer, but above all it has a sense of modernity and architectural adventure on the same scale as its original history: a town built as the starting point of the quest for new territories.

  • Architects

    Hamonic + Masson & Associés

  • Location

    Bassin du Roi, 76600 Le Havre, France

  • Project Manager

    César Silva Urdaneta

  • Structural Engineer

    Atelier Masse

  • Plumbing Engineer

    BET Boulard 14

  • Electrical Engineer

    BET Bader

  • Developer

    Investir Immobilier

  • Program

    70 private ownership apartments + crèche (60 cribs) + parking

  • Area

    6000.0 m2

  • Photographs

    Luxigon
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project France
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Hamonic + Masson & Associés Unveil Twisting Residential Tower to Be Built in Le Havre, France" 01 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889976/hamonic-plus-masson-and-associes-unveil-twisting-residential-tower-to-be-built-in-le-havre-france/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »