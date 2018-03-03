Black House in Vilnius / Laurynas Žakevičius architects

Text description provided by the architects. Accurate, precise, purified aesthetics. Natural stone tiling, wood sticks and concrete panels are used for facades. The house and the site slope are composed together as a continuous space. The site is divided into two different level areas – approach area and inner yard for relaxation. The main entrance and technical premises are one level lower than main living house area. The approach to the yard rises along the natural slope ramp under the house, directing visitors toward the rear of the site. Within the inner garden, the ground becomes continuous with the floor of the house living, dining and sleeping areas. You can come out on the grass straight from the room.

The idea of the project was inspired by the site terrain keeping it as natural as possible. We divided the house into two functional areas: the entrance, garage and technical facilities on the northern side at the bottom of the slope, and all the living space - at the top of the slope, on the southern side, where the terrain is already flat. So this organically splits the plot as well to an auxiliary area in the north and recreational living area in the south. A narrow, high and grey staircase enters the living space of the house. The upper area is L shaped. One part is for the lively living area and a long monochromatic corridor leads to quite bedrooms.

The concrete cladding of front elevation was selected to blend with retaining concrete walls. The remaining part of the house is covered with black slated stone tiles and natural wood. Clear and minimal house style and dark natural colours of the building merges harmoniously with nature and surrounding. The austere interior is for a comfortable life. Well organized spaces are in clear geometric forms. Each detail is used to provide the required function. Living space is the highest -around 4meters high and is separated from the dining area with hanging cube above the table. Sitting at the dining table is like being in a different area. The secret and intrigue attract as through the deep sunroofs you can see the sky.

The forms of furniture and interior details are clean and clear, even the chair legs create some distinctive graphical drawing. All house is monochromatic grey with a natural oak wood floor and contrast details. Long L shaped corridor is underlined with a long luminaire, which is a protruding line of the wall. A softly illuminated wall can turn into the gallery of the house. The essence of the interior is freedom, unobstructed by any additional details. It creates a feeling of perfect lightness, relaxed atmosphere which is aimed in every home.