World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Barn
  4. United States
  5. Worrell Yeung Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture

Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture

  • 09:00 - 2 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture
Save this picture!
Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture, © Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography

© Magda Biernat Photography © Magda Biernat Photography © Magda Biernat Photography © Magda Biernat Photography + 15

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Worrell Yeung recently completed this new 1,500 square foot multi-purpose barn in Ancram, New York. Located on a 30-acre property with a traditional existing house and other structures, this modern barn adopts an unmistakably contemporary design approach, while incorporating key elements of the agrarian vernacular of the Hudson Valley region.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography

The building’s overall form is clean and simple, and its volume is a single, unobtrusive gabled roof structure that nestles into the hillside with retaining walls that create a drive court between the barn and the house.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography

The barn accommodates storage for two cars along with a dedicated garden/potting area and a flexible, covered outdoor room. This space offers a dramatic vantage point onto the property with large portals that strategically frame the Berkshires mountain views. Inside, the prefabricated wood scissor truss structure and wood framing are left exposed.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography

Material selections throughout were made to be durable and require little maintenance given the climate zone. The roof is black metal and the exterior is clad in vertical black-stained hemlock wood siding while the interior is clad in the same hemlock wood but left natural.

Save this picture!
© Magda Biernat Photography
© Magda Biernat Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Barn United States
Cite: "Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture" 02 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889939/ancram-barn-worrell-yeung-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »