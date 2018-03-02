Ancram Barn / Worrell Yeung Architecture

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Worrell Yeung recently completed this new 1,500 square foot multi-purpose barn in Ancram, New York. Located on a 30-acre property with a traditional existing house and other structures, this modern barn adopts an unmistakably contemporary design approach, while incorporating key elements of the agrarian vernacular of the Hudson Valley region.

The building’s overall form is clean and simple, and its volume is a single, unobtrusive gabled roof structure that nestles into the hillside with retaining walls that create a drive court between the barn and the house.

The barn accommodates storage for two cars along with a dedicated garden/potting area and a flexible, covered outdoor room. This space offers a dramatic vantage point onto the property with large portals that strategically frame the Berkshires mountain views. Inside, the prefabricated wood scissor truss structure and wood framing are left exposed.

Material selections throughout were made to be durable and require little maintenance given the climate zone. The roof is black metal and the exterior is clad in vertical black-stained hemlock wood siding while the interior is clad in the same hemlock wood but left natural.