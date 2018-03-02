World










  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Estonia
  KUU architects
  2017
  Cottage in Muraste / KUU architects

Cottage in Muraste / KUU architects

  02:00 - 2 March, 2018
Cottage in Muraste / KUU architects
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

© Tõnu Tunnel

  Architects

    KUU architects

  Location

    Muraste, Estonia

  Design Team

    Joel Kopli, Koit Ojaliiv, Rene Sauemägi

  Interior design

    AET PIEL disain

  Area

    77.0 m2

  Project Year

    2017

  Photographs

    Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. Estonians have historically been “forest dwellers”. Their experience in building from wood goes back to the 3rd millennium BCE when the first timber structure was built – the koda (chamber). Through traditions and customs, this dwelling unit with archaic and simple architecture laid the foundation for a complex ethos that could be called the soul of the Estonian identity.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Diagram
Diagram
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Koda is one of the oldest Estonian words, originally meaning “place for living”, and it is linguistically very close to the words kodu (“home”) and koht (“place”). The archetypal koda in its original form is still in use, even though its basic purpose has changed. Over time, completely new types of koda have appeared: places for making music and meeting others, blacksmithing, worship; all of which shows how deep the koda’s roots are in our culture.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The concept of the cottage is based on the archetypal koda, which has been modernized in form and function. The cottage in Muraste consists three koda units – one for sauna, one for livingroom / kitchen and one for bedroom / bathroom. Latter two are side by side and directly connected. Between the main house and the sauna there is a large terrace connecting every function of the summerhouse and creating outdoor “nests” for each function. Large openings are directed to north towards the nice view of the Baltic Sea and also south to catch the sunlight. The bright interior and converging ceiling is illuminated by triangular roof windows that strive towards the sun.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Section 02
Section 02
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The cottage is a timber frame structure finished with natural larch cladding both the walls and roof. Sauna unit is painted with tar oil.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Estonia
"Cottage in Muraste / KUU architects" 02 Mar 2018. ArchDaily.

