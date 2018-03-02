World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Gensler
  6. 2017
  7. Adobe Headquarters Renovation / Gensler

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Adobe Headquarters Renovation / Gensler

  • 11:00 - 2 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Adobe Headquarters Renovation / Gensler
Save this picture!
Adobe Headquarters Renovation / Gensler, © Emily Hagopian Photography
© Emily Hagopian Photography

© Emily Hagopian Photography © Emily Hagopian Photography © Emily Hagopian Photography © Emily Hagopian Photography + 36

  • General Contractor

    BCCI, Devcon

  • Mechanical Consultant

    ACCO Engineered Systems

  • Electrical Consultant

    Cupertino Electric, Inc.

  • Plumbing Consultant

    United Mechanical, Inc.

  • Structural Consultant

    Nishkian/Menninger

  • Civil Consultant

    Kier & Wright

  • AV Consultant

    Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

  • Project Manager (third party)

    Nova Partners, Inc.

  • Furniture Dealer

    Pivot Interiors

  • Furniture Manufactures

    Herman Miller, Bernhardt, Martin Brattrud, Stylex

  • Flooring Manufactures

    Interface, Shaw

  • Ceiling Manufactures

    Armstron, Filz Felt

  • Wall finishes

    Stone Source, Filz Felt

  • Lighting

    Vibia, Buzzi

  • Textiles

    DesignTex, Maharam

  • Millworker

    Mission Bell, Commercial Casework

  • Food Service

    RAS Design Group, LLC

  • Graphics

    Splash
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Emily Hagopian Photography
© Emily Hagopian Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Adobe’s headquarters has become the physical extension of the company’s brand, representing the company’s creativity and innovation. Conveying Adobe’s belief that its employees are their greatest asset, the renovated vertical campus is meant to foster collaboration and creativity for all of Adobe’s employees through an open and vibrant working environment. New open workspaces, numerous gathering/meeting areas, including a terraced meeting space with bleacher seating and “living rooms,” outside collaboration spaces, creative conference rooms and amenities, allow employees to connect in a multitude of ways.

Save this picture!
© Emily Hagopian Photography
© Emily Hagopian Photography

As downtown San Jose’s largest tech firm, the headquarters was designed to pay homage to both the city’s past and present. The city’s agricultural past is celebrated with an art instillation that creates Adobe’s iconic “A” from locally sourced orchard crates. A custom-designed rooftop trellis creates an outside space that draws employees outside for ad hoc meetings or cocktails with the city’s skyline as the backdrop. Locally made rugs, furniture and decorative pieces showcase the community’s artists and makers.

Save this picture!
© Emily Hagopian Photography
© Emily Hagopian Photography
Save this picture!
West Tower / Second floor plan
West Tower / Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© Emily Hagopian Photography
© Emily Hagopian Photography

Adobe’s focus on creativity, innovation and community informed the design approach – a vibrant, purposeful use of color throughout, minimal finishes in each space, incorporation of curated art and locally made furnishings, and environmentally sustainable materials –resulting in a space that is the company’s brand manifested and a headquarters that expresses the next generation of the innovative workplace.

Save this picture!
© Emily Hagopian Photography
© Emily Hagopian Photography
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation Interior Design United States
Cite: "Adobe Headquarters Renovation / Gensler" 02 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889925/adobe-headquarters-renovation-gensler/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »