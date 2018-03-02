Adobe Headquarters Renovation / Gensler

+ 36

General Contractor BCCI, Devcon

Mechanical Consultant ACCO Engineered Systems

Electrical Consultant Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Plumbing Consultant United Mechanical, Inc.

Structural Consultant Nishkian/Menninger

Civil Consultant Kier & Wright

AV Consultant Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

Project Manager (third party) Nova Partners, Inc.

Furniture Dealer Pivot Interiors

Furniture Manufactures Herman Miller, Bernhardt, Martin Brattrud, Stylex

Flooring Manufactures Interface, Shaw

Ceiling Manufactures Armstron, Filz Felt

Wall finishes Stone Source, Filz Felt

Lighting Vibia, Buzzi

Textiles DesignTex, Maharam

Millworker Mission Bell, Commercial Casework

Food Service RAS Design Group, LLC

Graphics Splash More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Adobe’s headquarters has become the physical extension of the company’s brand, representing the company’s creativity and innovation. Conveying Adobe’s belief that its employees are their greatest asset, the renovated vertical campus is meant to foster collaboration and creativity for all of Adobe’s employees through an open and vibrant working environment. New open workspaces, numerous gathering/meeting areas, including a terraced meeting space with bleacher seating and “living rooms,” outside collaboration spaces, creative conference rooms and amenities, allow employees to connect in a multitude of ways.

As downtown San Jose’s largest tech firm, the headquarters was designed to pay homage to both the city’s past and present. The city’s agricultural past is celebrated with an art instillation that creates Adobe’s iconic “A” from locally sourced orchard crates. A custom-designed rooftop trellis creates an outside space that draws employees outside for ad hoc meetings or cocktails with the city’s skyline as the backdrop. Locally made rugs, furniture and decorative pieces showcase the community’s artists and makers.

Save this picture! West Tower / Second floor plan

Adobe’s focus on creativity, innovation and community informed the design approach – a vibrant, purposeful use of color throughout, minimal finishes in each space, incorporation of curated art and locally made furnishings, and environmentally sustainable materials –resulting in a space that is the company’s brand manifested and a headquarters that expresses the next generation of the innovative workplace.