The Top 200 Universities in the World for Architecture 2018

Global higher education analysis firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has revealed its rankings of the world’s top universities for the study of Architecture / Built Environment for 2018. The eight edition of the survey compared 2,122 institutions across the globe offering courses in architecture or the built environment, narrowing down the list based on criteria including academic and employer reputation.
For the fourth straight year, MIT has topped the rankings, once again coming out ahead of the Bartlett School of Architecture and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in 2nd and 3rd respectively. Read on for the full rankings.
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) / United States
2. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL (University College London) / United Kingdom
3. Delft University of Technology / Netherlands
4. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) / Switzerland
5. University of California, Berkeley (UCB) / United States
6. Harvard University / United States
7. Manchester School of Architecture / United Kingdom
8. University of Cambridge / United Kingdom
9. Politecnico di Milano / Italy
10. National University of Singapore (NUS) / Singapore
11. Tsinghua University / China
12. University of Hong Kong (HKU) / Hong Kong
13. Columbia University / United States
14.T he University of Tokyo / Japan
15. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) / United States
16. The University of Sydney / Australia
17. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) / Switzerland
18. Tongji University / China
19= Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) / United States
19 = The Hong Kong Polytechnic University / Hong Kong
21. The University of Melbourne / Australia
22. Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya / Spain
23. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Australia) / Australia
24. KTH Royal Institute of Technology / Sweden
25. Cornell University / United States
26. RMIT University / Australia
27. Stanford University / United States
28. Universidade de São Paulo (USP) / Brazil
29. Technische Universität München / Germany
30. The University of Sheffield / United Kingdom
31. Politécnica de Madrid / Spain
32. University of British Columbia / Canada
33. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / Chile
34. Kyoto University / Japan
35= Princeton University / United States
35= Seoul National University (SNU) / South Korea
37= University of Michigan / United States
37= University of Pennsylvania / United States
39. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign / United States
40. University of Texas at Austin / United States
41= Politecnico di Torino / Italy
41= Technische Universität Berlin / Germany
43= University of Reading / United Kingdom
43= University of Toronto / Canada
45. Eindhoven University of Technology / Netherlands
46= Aalto University / Finland
46= Cardiff University / United Kingdom
46= Katholieke Universiteit Leuven / Belgium
49. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) / Mexico
50. The University of Queensland (UQ) / Australia
51-100. Aalborg University / Denmark
51-100. Arizona State University / United States
51-100. Carnegie Mellon University / United States
51-100. Chalmers University of Technology / Sweden
51-100. City University of Hong Kong / Hong Kong
51-100. Curtin University / Australia
51-100. Hanyang University / South Korea
51-100. Illinois Institute of Technology / United States
51-100. KIT, Karlsruher Institut für Technologie / Germany
51-100. Loughborough University / United Kingdom
51-100. Lund University / Sweden
51-100. McGill University / Canada
51-100. Monash University / Australia
51-100. New York University (NYU) / United States
51-100. Newcastle University / United Kingdom
51-100. Norwegian University of Science And Technology / Norway
51-100. Oxford Brookes University / United Kingdom
51-100. Pennsylvania State University / United States
51-100. Queensland University of Technology (QUT)/ Australia
51-100. RWTH Aachen University / Germany
51-100. Shanghai Jiao Tong University / China
51-100. TU Dortmund University / Germany
51-100. Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) / Austria
51-100. Texas A&M University / United States
51-100. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)/ Hong Kong
51-100. The University of Auckland / New Zealand
51-100. University of Nottingham / United Kingdom
51-100. Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) / Argentina
51-100. Universidad de Chile / Chile
51-100. Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro / Brazil
51-100. Universität Stuttgart / Germany
51-100. Université Catholique de Louvain / Belgium
51-100. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)/ Malaysia
51-100. Universiti Malaya (UM) / Malaysia
51-100 Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) / Malaysia
51-100. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) / Malaysia
51-100. University College Dublin / Ireland
51-100. University of Bath / United Kingdom
51-100. University of Cape Town / South Africa
51-100. The University of Edinburgh / United Kingdom
51-100. University of Lisbon / Portugal
51-100. University of Liverpool / United Kingdom
51-100. University of Porto / Portugal
51-100. University of Salford / United Kingdom
51-100. University of Southern California / United States
51-100. University of Washington / United States
51-100. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University / United States
51-100. Yale University / United States
51-100. Yonsei University / South Korea
101-150. Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand / Thailand
101-150. Cairo University / Egypt
101-150. Chulalongkorn University / Thailand
101-150. Deakin University / Australia
101-150. Griffith University / Australia
101-150. Harbin Institute of Technology / China
101-150. Hokkaido University / Japan
101-150. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) / India
101-150. Istanbul Technical University / Turkey
101-150. Korea University / South Korea
101-150. Kyushu University / Japan
101-150. Michigan State University / United States
101-150. Middle East Technical University / Turkey
101-150. Nanjing University / China
101-150. National Cheng Kung University / Taiwan
101-150. National Technical University of Athens / Greece
101-150. Sapienza University of Rome / Italy
101-150. Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) / South Korea
101-150. Technion - Israel Institute of Technology / Israel
101-150. The University of Adelaide / Australia
101-150. The University of Western Australia (UWA) / Australia
101-150. Tianjin University / China
101-150. Universidad de Los Andes / Colombia
101-150. Universidad Nacional de Colombia / Colombia
101-150. Universidad Politecnica de Valencia / Spain
101-150. Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) / Brazil
101-150. Universidade Federal do Rio Grande Do Sul / Brazil
101-150. Universidade Nova de Lisboa / Portugal
101-150. Università degli Studi Roma Tre / Italy
101-150. Università di Bologna (UNIBO) / Italy
101-150. Université de Montréal / Canada
101-150. Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) / Malaysia
101-150. University of Colorado Boulder / United States
101-150. University of Copenhagen / Denmark
101-150. University of Florida / United States
101-150. University of Ghent / Belgium
101-150. University of Glasgow / United Kingdom
101-150. University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) / Illinois
101-150. University of Minnesota / United States
101-150. University of South Australia / Australia
101-150. University of Strathclyde / United Kingdom
101-150. University of Technology Sydney (UTS) / Australia
101-150. University of Virginia / United States
101-150. University of Waterloo / Canada
101-150. University of Westminster / United Kingdom
101-150. University of Wisconsin-Madison / United States
101-150. Victoria University of Wellington / New Zealand
101-150. Vilnius Gediminas Technical University / Lithuania
101-150. Waseda University / Japan
101-150. Zhejiang University / China
151-200. Aarhus University / Denmark
151-200. The American University in Cairo / Egypt
151-200. Aristotle University of Thessaloniki / Greece
151-200. Chongqing University / China
151-200. City University of New York / United States
151-200. Concordia University / Canada
151-200. Czech Technical University in Prague / Czech Republic
151-200. Fudan University / China
151-200. Hiroshima University / Japan
151-200. King Saud University (KSU) / Saudi Arabia
151-200. Kyung Hee University / South Korea
151-200. Laval University / Canada
151-200. Louisiana State University / United States
151-200. Massey University / New Zealand
151-200. North Carolina State University / United States
151-200. Northumbria University at Newcastle / United Kingdom
151-200. Ohio State University / United States
151-200. Osaka University / Japan
151-200. Pusan National University / South Korea
151-200. Queen's University of Belfast / United Kingdom
151-200. Rice University / United States
151-200. South China University of Technology / China
151-200. Southeast University / China
151-200. Stockholm University / Sweden
151-200. Technische Universität Darmstadt / Germany
151-200. Technische Universität Dresden / Germany
151-200. Tohoku University / Japan
151-200. University of Granada / Spain
151-200. University of Navarra / Spain
151-200. Universidad de Sevilla / Spain
151-200. University of Naples - Federico II / Italy
151-200. Università IUAV di Venezia / Italy
151-200. Université du Québec / Canada
151-200. Université Libre de Bruxelles / Belgium
151-200. Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne / France
151-200. Universiti Teknologi MARA - UiTM / Malaysia
151-200. University of Aberdeen / United Kingdom
151-200. University of Arizona / United States
151-200. University of Calgary / Canada
151-200. University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) / United States
151-200. University of Dundee / United Kingdom
151-200. University of Maryland, College Park / United States
151-200. University of Massachusetts, Amherst / United States
151-200. University of Pretoria / South Africa
151-200. University of Seoul / South Korea
151-200. University of Tehran / Iran
151-200. University of the West of England / United Kingdom
151-200. University of Witwatersrand / South Africa
151-200. University of Twente / Netherlands
151-200. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam / Netherlands
151-200. Wageningen University / Netherlands
QS has produced an annual survey of universities since 2011, rating the top universities based on academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. Visit QS's site for the full 2018 architecture rankings, or see the lists for other subjects, here.
