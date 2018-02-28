The Top 200 Universities in the World for Architecture 2018

Save this picture! Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Ray and Maria Stata Center, designed by Gehry Partners. Image © Wikimedia user Lucy Li. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Global higher education analysis firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has revealed its rankings of the world’s top universities for the study of Architecture / Built Environment for 2018. The eight edition of the survey compared 2,122 institutions across the globe offering courses in architecture or the built environment, narrowing down the list based on criteria including academic and employer reputation.

For the fourth straight year, MIT has topped the rankings, once again coming out ahead of the Bartlett School of Architecture and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in 2nd and 3rd respectively. Read on for the full rankings.

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) / United States

2. The Bartlett School of Architecture | UCL (University College London) / United Kingdom

3. Delft University of Technology / Netherlands

4. ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) / Switzerland

5. University of California, Berkeley (UCB) / United States

6. Harvard University / United States

7. Manchester School of Architecture / United Kingdom

8. University of Cambridge / United Kingdom

9. Politecnico di Milano / Italy

10. National University of Singapore (NUS) / Singapore

11. Tsinghua University / China

12. University of Hong Kong (HKU) / Hong Kong

13. Columbia University / United States

14.T he University of Tokyo / Japan

15. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) / United States

16. The University of Sydney / Australia

17. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) / Switzerland

18. Tongji University / China

19= Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) / United States

19 = The Hong Kong Polytechnic University / Hong Kong

21. The University of Melbourne / Australia

22. Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya / Spain

23. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Australia) / Australia

24. KTH Royal Institute of Technology / Sweden

25. Cornell University / United States

26. RMIT University / Australia

27. Stanford University / United States

28. Universidade de São Paulo (USP) / Brazil

29. Technische Universität München / Germany

30. The University of Sheffield / United Kingdom

31. Politécnica de Madrid / Spain

32. University of British Columbia / Canada

33. Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile / Chile

34. Kyoto University / Japan

35= Princeton University / United States

35= Seoul National University (SNU) / South Korea

37= University of Michigan / United States

37= University of Pennsylvania / United States

39. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign / United States

40. University of Texas at Austin / United States

41= Politecnico di Torino / Italy

41= Technische Universität Berlin / Germany

43= University of Reading / United Kingdom

43= University of Toronto / Canada

45. Eindhoven University of Technology / Netherlands

46= Aalto University / Finland

46= Cardiff University / United Kingdom

46= Katholieke Universiteit Leuven / Belgium

49. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) / Mexico

50. The University of Queensland (UQ) / Australia

51-100. Aalborg University / Denmark

51-100. Arizona State University / United States

51-100. Carnegie Mellon University / United States

51-100. Chalmers University of Technology / Sweden

51-100. City University of Hong Kong / Hong Kong

51-100. Curtin University / Australia

51-100. Hanyang University / South Korea

51-100. Illinois Institute of Technology / United States

51-100. KIT, Karlsruher Institut für Technologie / Germany

51-100. Loughborough University / United Kingdom

51-100. Lund University / Sweden

51-100. McGill University / Canada

51-100. Monash University / Australia

51-100. New York University (NYU) / United States

51-100. Newcastle University / United Kingdom

51-100. Norwegian University of Science And Technology / Norway

51-100. Oxford Brookes University / United Kingdom

51-100. Pennsylvania State University / United States

51-100. Queensland University of Technology (QUT)/ Australia

51-100. RWTH Aachen University / Germany

51-100. Shanghai Jiao Tong University / China

51-100. TU Dortmund University / Germany

51-100. Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) / Austria

51-100. Texas A&M University / United States

51-100. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)/ Hong Kong

51-100. The University of Auckland / New Zealand

51-100. University of Nottingham / United Kingdom

51-100. Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) / Argentina

51-100. Universidad de Chile / Chile

51-100. Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro / Brazil

51-100. Universität Stuttgart / Germany

51-100. Université Catholique de Louvain / Belgium

51-100. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)/ Malaysia

51-100. Universiti Malaya (UM) / Malaysia

51-100 Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) / Malaysia

51-100. Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) / Malaysia

51-100. University College Dublin / Ireland

51-100. University of Bath / United Kingdom

51-100. University of Cape Town / South Africa

51-100. The University of Edinburgh / United Kingdom

51-100. University of Lisbon / Portugal

51-100. University of Liverpool / United Kingdom

51-100. University of Porto / Portugal

51-100. University of Salford / United Kingdom

51-100. University of Southern California / United States

51-100. University of Washington / United States

51-100. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University / United States

51-100. Yale University / United States

51-100. Yonsei University / South Korea

101-150. Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand / Thailand

101-150. Cairo University / Egypt

101-150. Chulalongkorn University / Thailand

101-150. Deakin University / Australia

101-150. Griffith University / Australia

101-150. Harbin Institute of Technology / China

101-150. Hokkaido University / Japan

101-150. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) / India

101-150. Istanbul Technical University / Turkey

101-150. Korea University / South Korea

101-150. Kyushu University / Japan

101-150. Michigan State University / United States

101-150. Middle East Technical University / Turkey

101-150. Nanjing University / China

101-150. National Cheng Kung University / Taiwan

101-150. National Technical University of Athens / Greece

101-150. Sapienza University of Rome / Italy

101-150. Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) / South Korea

101-150. Technion - Israel Institute of Technology / Israel

101-150. The University of Adelaide / Australia

101-150. The University of Western Australia (UWA) / Australia

101-150. Tianjin University / China

101-150. Universidad de Los Andes / Colombia

101-150. Universidad Nacional de Colombia / Colombia

101-150. Universidad Politecnica de Valencia / Spain

101-150. Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) / Brazil

101-150. Universidade Federal do Rio Grande Do Sul / Brazil

101-150. Universidade Nova de Lisboa / Portugal

101-150. Università degli Studi Roma Tre / Italy

101-150. Università di Bologna (UNIBO) / Italy

101-150. Université de Montréal / Canada

101-150. Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) / Malaysia

101-150. University of Colorado Boulder / United States

101-150. University of Copenhagen / Denmark

101-150. University of Florida / United States

101-150. University of Ghent / Belgium

101-150. University of Glasgow / United Kingdom

101-150. University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) / Illinois

101-150. University of Minnesota / United States

101-150. University of South Australia / Australia

101-150. University of Strathclyde / United Kingdom

101-150. University of Technology Sydney (UTS) / Australia

101-150. University of Virginia / United States

101-150. University of Waterloo / Canada

101-150. University of Westminster / United Kingdom

101-150. University of Wisconsin-Madison / United States

101-150. Victoria University of Wellington / New Zealand

101-150. Vilnius Gediminas Technical University / Lithuania

101-150. Waseda University / Japan

101-150. Zhejiang University / China

151-200. Aarhus University / Denmark

151-200. The American University in Cairo / Egypt

151-200. Aristotle University of Thessaloniki / Greece

151-200. Chongqing University / China

151-200. City University of New York / United States

151-200. Concordia University / Canada

151-200. Czech Technical University in Prague / Czech Republic

151-200. Fudan University / China

151-200. Hiroshima University / Japan

151-200. King Saud University (KSU) / Saudi Arabia

151-200. Kyung Hee University / South Korea

151-200. Laval University / Canada

151-200. Louisiana State University / United States

151-200. Massey University / New Zealand

151-200. North Carolina State University / United States

151-200. Northumbria University at Newcastle / United Kingdom

151-200. Ohio State University / United States

151-200. Osaka University / Japan

151-200. Pusan National University / South Korea

151-200. Queen's University of Belfast / United Kingdom

151-200. Rice University / United States

151-200. South China University of Technology / China

151-200. Southeast University / China

151-200. Stockholm University / Sweden

151-200. Technische Universität Darmstadt / Germany

151-200. Technische Universität Dresden / Germany

151-200. Tohoku University / Japan

151-200. University of Granada / Spain

151-200. University of Navarra / Spain

151-200. Universidad de Sevilla / Spain

151-200. University of Naples - Federico II / Italy

151-200. Università IUAV di Venezia / Italy

151-200. Université du Québec / Canada

151-200. Université Libre de Bruxelles / Belgium

151-200. Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne / France

151-200. Universiti Teknologi MARA - UiTM / Malaysia

151-200. University of Aberdeen / United Kingdom

151-200. University of Arizona / United States

151-200. University of Calgary / Canada

151-200. University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) / United States

151-200. University of Dundee / United Kingdom

151-200. University of Maryland, College Park / United States

151-200. University of Massachusetts, Amherst / United States

151-200. University of Pretoria / South Africa

151-200. University of Seoul / South Korea

151-200. University of Tehran / Iran

151-200. University of the West of England / United Kingdom

151-200. University of Witwatersrand / South Africa

151-200. University of Twente / Netherlands

151-200. Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam / Netherlands

151-200. Wageningen University / Netherlands

QS has produced an annual survey of universities since 2011, rating the top universities based on academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. Visit QS's site for the full 2018 architecture rankings, or see the lists for other subjects, here.