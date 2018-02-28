World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. FXCollaborative
  6. 2016
  7. 35XV / FXCollaborative

35XV / FXCollaborative

  • 11:00 - 28 February, 2018
35XV / FXCollaborative
© David Sundeberg/Esto
© David Sundeberg/Esto

Courtesy of FXCollaborative © Chris Cooper © David Sundeberg/Esto

  • Architects

    FXCollaborative

  • Location

    New York, NY, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Dan Kaplan, FAIA, LEED AP. Stephan Dallendorfer, RIBA, LEED AP. Daniel Schmitt, LEED AP. Toby Snyder, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

  • Area

    170.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    David Sundeberg/Esto, Chris Cooper

  • Structural Engineer

    Severud Associates

  • LEED Consultant

    Steven Winter Associates

  • MEP Engineer

    Dagher Engineering

  • Civil Engineer

    Langan Engineering

  • Interior Designer (Residential)

    BNO Design

  • Interior Architect (School fit-out)

    Beyer Blinder Belle
    • More Specs Less Specs
© David Sundeberg/Esto
© David Sundeberg/Esto

Text description provided by the architects. Rising 347 feet above its mid-block site, 35XV is a unique, hybrid residential-academic building located in Manhattan’s vibrant Chelsea neighborhood. Utilizing excess development rights from the historic Xavier High School, the design artfully resolves the project’s principal requirements: providing needed expansion space for Xavier; creating highly crafted residential units that take advantage of their elevated location; conforming to highly restrictive municipal bulk controls, including sloped sky exposure planes; and being a “good neighbor”, relating to the both the Xavier Campus and to the neighboring streetscape, despite the project’s overall size.

© David Sundeberg/Esto
© David Sundeberg/Esto

The building design establishes two distinct identities: one for the school, addressing the street realm, and one for the residential tower above, that addresses the sky. Anchoring the building, a stone-clad cubic base continues the scale of the block’s street wall. Careful modulation of fenestration and a “chiseled” design vocabulary equally accommodates the school’s functions and establishes the residential use’s identity. Poised above, the tower’s sloped, shard-like forms and fish-scaled glass cladding reflect the sky, appearing to de-materialize the tower. The building’s sky exposure plane – a zoning bulk restriction that traditionally limits design – is used here to sculpt a unique form that offers residents light, airy interior living spaces with unparalleled views of the surrounding cityscape.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The building’s base incorporates classrooms, a STEM lab, rehearsal space and a commons for Xavier. A mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units occupy the top 18 floors, while a seventh floor amenity space includes a gym, lounge, children’s play room, shared wine cellar, and communal terrace.

Courtesy of FXCollaborative
Courtesy of FXCollaborative

A hybrid structural system was employed, with a steel frame at the base that supports the school addition and allows the tower to cantilever 17 feet over the existing school building, and 36 feet over the rear yard, comprising 40% of the residential floor area. The tower is constructed with flat-plate concrete to provide an ample footprint for apartments, and to allow for maximum planning flexibility. Completely independent MEP systems and vertical circulation infrastructure are provided for the two principal uses.

Section
Section

35XV sets new standards in the growing trend of air rights development, meeting housing demands in a dense Manhattan neighborhood while providing needed support for a local non-profit institution, all within a contextually specific, dynamic design.

© David Sundeberg/Esto
© David Sundeberg/Esto
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Educational Architecture Schools United States
