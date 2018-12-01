World
  7. Apartment in Lviv / O.M.Shumelda

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment in Lviv / O.M.Shumelda

  • 02:00 - 1 December, 2018
Apartment in Lviv / O.M.Shumelda
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych

© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych

© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych

Text description provided by the architects. Interior is designed for a young couple, so we needed to make a comfortable living with stylish design and maximized area. Mezzanine allowed to solve the problem of the small area and usage of white colour and glass partitions takes the visual part. The first floor acts as an active zone here: in a single open space, there is a hall, a living room, a kitchen and even a bathroom, which the authors placed behind a glass partition to avoid the walls of the premises.

Apartment in Lviv / O.M.Shumelda, © Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
Axonometry Parts
Axonometry Parts
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych

Bedroom and a wardrobe, that is combined with the library were located on the second "floor". Such "semi-story" placement of these zones allowed to significantly increase the area of the apartment, and the rooms themselves found the atmosphere of comfort and chamber.

© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

It was important for the customers to preserve the historical value of the apartment, located in the centre of the old city, so authors restored existing walls from an old Austrian brick and left it uncovered. However, we wanted to focus all the attention on the pair of large windows overlooking the opera house. For maximum immersion in this view,  lounge zone was organized as a wide window sill with the soft pillows and the second window sill is used as a kitchen table.

© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych
© Ross Helen and Bohdana Fedorovych

studio architecture & design O.M.SHUMELDA
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation Ukraine
Cite: "Apartment in Lviv / O.M.Shumelda" 01 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889851/apartment-in-lviv-omshumelda/> ISSN 0719-8884

