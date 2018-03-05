World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Vitória 225 / Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Vitória 225 / Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 5 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vitória 225 / Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Vitória 225 / Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos, Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos + 21

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. In the Historic Center of Porto, an opportunity appears to develop a contemporary dwelling capable of being urbanistically integrated into the morphology of the city. Owned by the same owners as the next-door building, the project was thought out in a way that could create new spaces for extending their own dwelling, as well as adding two new studios. The challenge was to create a building that would adapt to the accentuated gap of the vacant lot located in Rua da Vitória, one of the oldest streets in the city, and to take advantage of the privileged view of the urban landscape of this World Heritage Site.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

The building follows the alignment of the neighboring constructions and the street, and adapts to the morphology of the land taking advantage of the difference of levels to build two floors below the street level. In total there are four floors, two floors above the street, aligned by the edges of the roof of the neighboring buildings, maintaining the existing urban profile.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

Access to the interior of the dwelling is done directly from the street, where the first studio is located. The upper floor, accessible through the adjacent building, consists of a suite and a balcony. The second studio is located on the lower floor with the same distribution as the first one. Technical areas are located in the backyard, which communicates with both buildings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos

The building is completely open to the city to the Southeast, with wide openings, and a balcony on the top floor, so that you can enjoy the landscape over the city. This more torn front contrasts with the Northwest front towards the street, which is more closed due to the proximity that the building has with neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section

Because it is a new structure, the materials and construction techniques used were in accordance with current practices. The new construction holds a volumetry that is totally shaped to the existing reality, and at the same time adopts a contemporary image, that offers its users a unique visual and architectonic experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Courtesy of Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Portugal
Cite: "Vitória 225 / Paulo Freitas e Maria João Marques Arquitectos" 05 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889841/vitoria-225-paulo-freitas-e-maria-joao-marques-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »