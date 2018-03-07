Aedas Unveil Design for an Undulating Office Complex in Central China

The internationally recognized architecture firm Aedas has unveiled their design for the Zhenghong Property Air Harbour Office Project. The sprawling and interconnected 196 foot-tall three-tower complex is proposed for the city of Zhengzhou, the capital of the Henan Province in central China—one of the regions' largest transportation hubs. Occupying a relatively narrow site, the towers are woven together by a rhythmic glass facade inspired by the formal qualities of the winding Yellow River.

The porous, organic design offers improved circulation and air movement to transform the large-scale development into an active vertical urban space. These undulating forms are carried through in the surrounding public plazas, green space, and the geometry of the vertical structures themselves. The softened diamond-shaped central tower is flanked by two rectilinear blocks angled at 45 degrees to offer vistas south toward residential developments surrounding the complex and the Zhengzhou Central Park to the north. A curvilinear bridge at the fourth level connects the towers together while connected rooftop terraces provide tiered outdoor spaces accessible to all tenants.

Once completed the office blocks will house governmental bodies, corporate tenants, and the project’s client the Zhengzhou Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. The new corporate and governmental complex will be easily accessible by public transport and conveniently situated near the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport.

The Zhenghong Property Air Harbour Office Project will provide over 900,000 square feet of office space and is slated to be completed in 2022.

The firm was recently awarded the prize for Architectural Design of the Year by The American Architecture Prize for the towering Hengqin International Financial Center. Their current projects include a Mountaintop resort in Southern China and a boundary crossing building connecting Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China.

Architects Aedas

Location Zhengzhou, Henan, China

Directors Keith Griffiths and Ken Wai

Cleint Zhenghong Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd

Completion Year 2022

Area 934641.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

News via: Aedas.