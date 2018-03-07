World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Aedas Unveil Design for an Undulating Office Complex in Central China

Aedas Unveil Design for an Undulating Office Complex in Central China

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Aedas Unveil Design for an Undulating Office Complex in Central China
Save this picture!
Aedas Unveil Design for an Undulating Office Complex in Central China, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The internationally recognized architecture firm Aedas has unveiled their design for the Zhenghong Property Air Harbour Office Project. The sprawling and interconnected 196 foot-tall three-tower complex is proposed for the city of Zhengzhou, the capital of the Henan Province in central China—one of the regions' largest transportation hubs. Occupying a relatively narrow site, the towers are woven together by a rhythmic glass facade inspired by the formal qualities of the winding Yellow River. 

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 7

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The porous, organic design offers improved circulation and air movement to transform the large-scale development into an active vertical urban space. These undulating forms are carried through in the surrounding public plazas, green space, and the geometry of the vertical structures themselves. The softened diamond-shaped central tower is flanked by two rectilinear blocks angled at 45 degrees to offer vistas south toward residential developments surrounding the complex and the Zhengzhou Central Park to the north. A curvilinear bridge at the fourth level connects the towers together while connected rooftop terraces provide tiered outdoor spaces accessible to all tenants. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Once completed the office blocks will house governmental bodies, corporate tenants, and the project’s client the Zhengzhou Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd. The new corporate and governmental complex will be easily accessible by public transport and conveniently situated near the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The Zhenghong Property Air Harbour Office Project will provide over 900,000 square feet of office space and is slated to be completed in 2022.

The firm was recently awarded the prize for Architectural Design of the Year by The American Architecture Prize for the towering Hengqin International Financial Center. Their current projects include a Mountaintop resort in Southern China and a boundary crossing building connecting Hong KongMacau and mainland China.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Zhengzhou, Henan, China

  • Directors

    Keith Griffiths and Ken Wai

  • Cleint

    Zhenghong Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd

  • Completion Year

    2022

  • Area

    934641.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

News via: Aedas.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project China
Cite: Evan Pavka. "Aedas Unveil Design for an Undulating Office Complex in Central China" 07 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889840/aedas-unveil-design-for-an-undulating-office-complex-in-central-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »