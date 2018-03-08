World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Czech Republic
  5. CHYBIK+KRISTOF
  6. 2017
  7. Landscape and Building Merge in New Czech Forestry Commission Centre

Landscape and Building Merge in New Czech Forestry Commission Centre

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Landscape and Building Merge in New Czech Forestry Commission Centre
Save this picture!
Landscape and Building Merge in New Czech Forestry Commission Centre, Estimated Forest Growth. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Estimated Forest Growth. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof

A design team under the direction of Chybik + Kristof has won the international competition to design a new administrative center for the Czech Forestry Commission in Hradec Králové. The project focuses on a symbiotic relationship between the building and the adjacent forest, where the natural landscape outside begins to mingle with the office spaces within.

Exterior Visualisation. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof Exterior Visualisation. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof Nature Trail. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof Office Spaces. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof + 12

Save this picture!
Exterior Visualisation. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Exterior Visualisation. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof

Ondřej Chybík, a founding partner of Chybik+Kristof, explains that the inspiration for the design came from their initial site visit, where they explored the adjacent Hradec forest after visiting the current headquarters of the Forestry Commission. They noticed a stark difference between the hot indoor offices and the cool environment of the forest, which led to their design philosophy of creating a space where the workplace relates to and is reminiscent of the forest in which it sits. “What we sought to do was create a transparent, yet intimate and highly presentable working space. Having this concept in mind, we opted for a radial office layout relying on a central courtyard from which the building penetrates the wooded areas and the wooded areas penetrate the building,” he says.

Save this picture!
Education Opportunities. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Education Opportunities. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof

The two-story central courtyard holds a visitor’s center, meeting room, library and cafeteria, forming the social center of the overall design. It is lit by roof skylights and the supporting columns are used to remind visitors of tree trunks within a forest.

Save this picture!
Courtyard Interior. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Courtyard Interior. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof

Extending radially from the courtyard are five ‘fingers’, each representing an independent administrative unit. These office areas are designed with the architects’ intent of ‘workplace as forest’ in mind. It uses a modular system to create an open space with sub-centers that hold central staircases, storage areas and kitchenettes. By segmenting the ground floor plan into the five sections, it ensures that all areas receive sufficient amounts of sunlight during the day.

Save this picture!
Office Spaces. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Office Spaces. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof

An integral part of the design is the nature trail that surrounds the building. Beginning on the roof of the building with a presentation on sustainable forestry, the trail continues with a slide that takes visitors down to the courtyard. It then takes the visitor on a winding path outside, around the other five sections of the design. The five sections will provide different local forest experiences such as spruce, beech and fir, pine and birch, and oak and hornbeam forests. Over the years, these surrounding forest experiences will grow and change, with the trees acting to cool the building.

Save this picture!
Nature Trail. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Nature Trail. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Save this picture!
Tree Types. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof
Tree Types. Image Courtesy of Chybik + Kristof

  • Architects

    CHKAU, K4, Ivan Stolek, Jan Stolek,

  • Landscape Architects

    Tomas Babka, breathe.earth.collective

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: CHYBIK+KRISTOF.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Landscape Architecture Offices Institutional buildings Sustainability Czech Republic
Cite: Yiling Shen. "Landscape and Building Merge in New Czech Forestry Commission Centre" 08 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889839/landscape-and-building-merge-in-new-czech-forestry-commission-centre/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »