World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Merge Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Grow Box / Merge Architects

Grow Box / Merge Architects

  • 13:00 - 1 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grow Box / Merge Architects
Save this picture!
Grow Box / Merge Architects, © John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography

© John Horner Photography © John Horner Photography © John Horner Photography © John Horner Photography + 17

  • Principal-In-Charge

    Elizabeth Whittaker

  • Design Team

    Allison Austin, Jamie Pelletier, Anne Sophie Divenyi, Duncan Scovil

  • Project Manager

    Amit Oza

  • Collaborators

    Evergreen Group Company Inc., Evan Hankin PE, Ramos Iron Work
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Grow Box is a 1,975 sf home in Lexington, MA, designed for an MIT University Professor of Engineering, his wife, and their young son. The landscape surrounding the house was (and still is) in pristine condition, with elaborate plantings and over 40 different varieties of Japanese maple trees painstakingly cultivated and maintained by the clients. The extents of the existing gardens limited the footprint of the new house, but inspired an architecture that utilizes landscape to affect space that expands beyond the physical limits of the house. The resulting design is a compact volume penetrated by slot gardens and entry decks that both deﬁne space within the house, and erode the boundary between interior and exterior. 

Save this picture!
© John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography

In an effort to elaborate on our interests in social threshold and expanded boundary conditions, we incorporated six recessed exterior gardens within the interior of this tight 1,975 sf two-story ‘box’ wrapped in Cor-ten steel. Each recessed garden expands and negotiates a new type of relationship between standard programs: bed and bath, kitchen and living, upstairs and downstairs. These pockets of exterior space nested within the interior create the perception of spatial expansion while paradoxically compressing it. These spaces pursue a curious connection and social dynamic between the users within these various corners of the house. A spatial buffer is able to amplify and frame through transparence and spatial layering.

Save this picture!
© John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography

The slot recessed gardens are organized geometrically by one ﬁve foot by six foot central “landlocked” courtyard garden on the first level that contains a single Himalayan birch tree. This garden, which will collect rain in the summer and snow in the winter, underlines one’s experience of the elements as the literal and metaphorical centerpiece of the home. Entryways on each facade provide ready access to the yard, while copious operable windows, sliding doors, and framed views reinforce the reciprocal relationship between house and garden. On the exterior, the visual contrast between the hard geometry of the house and the sinuous landscape is both enhanced and obfuscated by the raw hue of the weathering steel panels that comprise the house cladding. Large areas of glazing surrounding the slot gardens and ﬂoor to ceiling windows reﬂect the surrounding trees and plantings, further blurring the distinction between architecture and nature.

Save this picture!
© John Horner Photography
© John Horner Photography
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Grow Box / Merge Architects" 01 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889835/grow-box-merge-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »