World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Frondas House / MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Frondas House / MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 5 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Frondas House / MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura + 17

  • Architects

    MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Andrés Mayorga García Rulfo, Leopoldo Orendain Ruiz Escoto, Diego González Díaz Ochoa

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The project is developed around a central patio, which illuminates and generates views from the interior spaces and circulations, resulting in a fusion between the exterior and the interior.

With the purpose of reducing the footprint of rudeness and respecting the regulated height limit, it is proposed to depress the natural level of the terrain. The program is developed on platforms that lower half levels from the street level. Thanks to the small difference in level between platforms and the auxiliary patios, the spaces are always illuminated, ventilated and in contact with the outside.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

The house is divided into two ships. One is the social and services area, where the link between the areas allows the project to be versatile in its different uses. The second is the two-level ship with the night areas that are separated from the first volume, giving greater privacy and independent views to each space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

The main facade is closed and simple, it pretends to be a minor construction. It works like a visual filter that refrains from revealing its interior. The transitions between the program are open, taking advantage of the climate qualities in the area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

This project proposes to generate traditional atmospheres, so the construction systems reflect the work of the hand craft. The roofs are based on wooden structures similar to traditional roofs. The exterior walls are not covered by paint, allowing the pigmented plaster to generate different  hues on them. Inside, the walls are covered with plaster in its natural color, making the light reflect the artisanal work.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Frondas House / MO+G Taller de Arquitectura" 05 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889832/frondas-house-mo-plus-g-taller-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »