Frondas House / MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Architects MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Location Zapopan, Mexico

Architects in Charge Andrés Mayorga García Rulfo, Leopoldo Orendain Ruiz Escoto, Diego González Díaz Ochoa

Area 240.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. The project is developed around a central patio, which illuminates and generates views from the interior spaces and circulations, resulting in a fusion between the exterior and the interior.

With the purpose of reducing the footprint of rudeness and respecting the regulated height limit, it is proposed to depress the natural level of the terrain. The program is developed on platforms that lower half levels from the street level. Thanks to the small difference in level between platforms and the auxiliary patios, the spaces are always illuminated, ventilated and in contact with the outside.

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

The house is divided into two ships. One is the social and services area, where the link between the areas allows the project to be versatile in its different uses. The second is the two-level ship with the night areas that are separated from the first volume, giving greater privacy and independent views to each space.

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

The main facade is closed and simple, it pretends to be a minor construction. It works like a visual filter that refrains from revealing its interior. The transitions between the program are open, taking advantage of the climate qualities in the area.

Courtesy of MO+G Taller de Arquitectura

This project proposes to generate traditional atmospheres, so the construction systems reflect the work of the hand craft. The roofs are based on wooden structures similar to traditional roofs. The exterior walls are not covered by paint, allowing the pigmented plaster to generate different hues on them. Inside, the walls are covered with plaster in its natural color, making the light reflect the artisanal work.