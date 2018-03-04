World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. Alloy Design
  6. 2015
  Dumbo Townhouses / Alloy Design

Dumbo Townhouses / Alloy Design

  • 13:00 - 4 March, 2018
Dumbo Townhouses / Alloy Design
Dumbo Townhouses / Alloy Design, © Cameron Blaylock
© Cameron Blaylock

© Pavel Bendov © Cameron Blaylock © Pavel Bendov © Cameron Blaylock + 25

  • Architects

    Alloy Design

  • Location

    55 Pearl St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Jared Della Valle, AJ Pires, Garland deGraffenried, Tara Mrowka, Benjamin Meade, Jeffrey Sullivan

  • Area

    18000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Cameron Blaylock, Pavel Bendov

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Guth DeConzo Consulting Engineers

  • Structural Consultant

    Robert Silman Associates

  • Civil / Environmental Consultant

    Langan Engineering
    More Specs Less Specs
© Pavel Bendov
© Pavel Bendov

Text description provided by the architects. The DUMBO Townhouses are located at the corner of Pearl and Water Streets in the Borough of Brooklyn. The project involves the demolition of an existing one story, warehouse located in the DUMBO Historic Section of Brooklyn and the new construction of 5 single family townhouses. The total project includes approximately 18,000 gross sf.

© Cameron Blaylock
© Cameron Blaylock

Across from a newly designated public park, the building envelope is made up of a series of high performance Ductal concrete panels that provide shading and privacy for the residents.  The typical townhouse units are approximately 18’ wide with the exception of the corner unit, which is 19’2” wide.  A shared drive with parking spaces for each typical townhouse is carefully placed behind the garden level at grade.  Each unit has a raised private entrance at the ground floor clad with Ipe wood and bronze coated aluminum panels softening the entry experience in contrast to the precast concrete panels above. 

Section Rendering
Section Rendering

In addition to parking and storage the ground floor has a bonus room which could be used as a 4th bedroom, a playroom or an office.  Up one flight of stairs, one enters onto the main parlor floor with 20’ ceiling heights and a mezzanine space located in the middle.  The lower level includes the kitchen, living and dining space and has stone floors throughout.  The kitchen area separates the dining area from the formal living room and extends out into the rear garden to allow for outdoor cooking.  Full height sliding doors allow the dining area to fully open out onto the garden bringing the outside in.  The formal living space has a fireplace and a full story of glass looks out onto Water Street.  Above the kitchen area is the mezzanine that looks over the parlor floor and can serve as a library, office or less formal living room.

© Cameron Blaylock
© Cameron Blaylock

The master bedroom suite is located on the 3rd floor complete with a master bath and walk in closet.  The master bathroom contains a separate wet area with a freestanding tub and double showerheads.  One story above has two additional bedrooms, one facing south and the other north as well as a bath and laundry room.  The Penthouse level on the top floor provides access to a private roof deck and covered entertaining space. 

© Cameron Blaylock
© Cameron Blaylock
Cite: "Dumbo Townhouses / Alloy Design" 04 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889815/dumbo-townhouses-alloy-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

