Dumbo Townhouses / Alloy Design

+ 25

Architects Alloy Design

Location 55 Pearl St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, United States

Architects in Charge Jared Della Valle, AJ Pires, Garland deGraffenried, Tara Mrowka, Benjamin Meade, Jeffrey Sullivan

Area 18000.0 ft2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Cameron Blaylock, Pavel Bendov

Manufacturers Loading...

Mechanical Consultant Guth DeConzo Consulting Engineers

Structural Consultant Robert Silman Associates

Civil / Environmental Consultant Langan Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The DUMBO Townhouses are located at the corner of Pearl and Water Streets in the Borough of Brooklyn. The project involves the demolition of an existing one story, warehouse located in the DUMBO Historic Section of Brooklyn and the new construction of 5 single family townhouses. The total project includes approximately 18,000 gross sf.

Across from a newly designated public park, the building envelope is made up of a series of high performance Ductal concrete panels that provide shading and privacy for the residents. The typical townhouse units are approximately 18’ wide with the exception of the corner unit, which is 19’2” wide. A shared drive with parking spaces for each typical townhouse is carefully placed behind the garden level at grade. Each unit has a raised private entrance at the ground floor clad with Ipe wood and bronze coated aluminum panels softening the entry experience in contrast to the precast concrete panels above.

In addition to parking and storage the ground floor has a bonus room which could be used as a 4th bedroom, a playroom or an office. Up one flight of stairs, one enters onto the main parlor floor with 20’ ceiling heights and a mezzanine space located in the middle. The lower level includes the kitchen, living and dining space and has stone floors throughout. The kitchen area separates the dining area from the formal living room and extends out into the rear garden to allow for outdoor cooking. Full height sliding doors allow the dining area to fully open out onto the garden bringing the outside in. The formal living space has a fireplace and a full story of glass looks out onto Water Street. Above the kitchen area is the mezzanine that looks over the parlor floor and can serve as a library, office or less formal living room.

The master bedroom suite is located on the 3rd floor complete with a master bath and walk in closet. The master bathroom contains a separate wet area with a freestanding tub and double showerheads. One story above has two additional bedrooms, one facing south and the other north as well as a bath and laundry room. The Penthouse level on the top floor provides access to a private roof deck and covered entertaining space.