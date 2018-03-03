World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Jorge Hernández de la Garza
  6. 2018
  7. House of Stone / Jorge Hernández de la Garza

House of Stone / Jorge Hernández de la Garza

  • 13:00 - 3 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House of Stone / Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Save this picture!
House of Stone / Jorge Hernández de la Garza , © Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza

© Jorge Hernández de la Garza © Jorge Hernández de la Garza © Jorge Hernández de la Garza © Jorge Hernández de la Garza + 28

Save this picture!
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a development north of the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in a lot of stone which has an 18 x 32 meters and presents a slope of 50%. The architectural program was resolved on three levels, the first semi-fitted level where the services are located, the second level is at the garden level and that is where the public spaces of the house are located, finally the third one seems to float above the rest of the volumes.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Save this picture!
Main Floor
Main Floor
Save this picture!
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza

At the bottom of the land next to the garden, a 15-meter-high stone wall rises and was the perfect setting to finish off the interior views of the house towards the immediate surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza

The general volume is presented with a double intention; On the one hand, on the front façade, a series of overlapping boxes with minimal openings are erected in order to provide as much privacy as possible; on the other, on the rear façade, the greatest possible transparency towards the great stone wall was sought.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
© Jorge Hernández de la Garza
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House of Stone / Jorge Hernández de la Garza " [Casa en la Piedra / Jorge Hernández de la Garza ] 03 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889776/house-of-stone-jorge-hernandez-de-la-garza/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »